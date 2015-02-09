Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
|RANK THIS
WEEK
|RANK LAST
WEEK
|PLAYER
NAME
|Events
|Points
|# of Wins
|# of Top 10's
|Points behind Lead
|Reset Points
|1
|1
|Justin Thomas
|5
|1,162
|2
|3
|--
|--
|2
|2
|Brendon Todd
|10
|1,024
|2
|3
|138
|--
|3
|4
|Lanto Griffin
|10
|887
|1
|2
|275
|--
|4
|3
|Sebastián Muñoz
|9
|867
|1
|3
|295
|--
|5
|40
|Cameron Smith
|6
|740
|1
|2
|422
|--
