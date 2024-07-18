PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

The British Open Championship, Round 2: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The second round of The Open Championship at Royal Troon begins Friday, where the world's top players will compete for the year's final major championship title.

    Open qualifier Daniel Brown took the outright lead with a first-round 6-under 65, followed closely by 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year Shane Lowry (66). Two-time major champion Justin Thomas opened in 68, PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele in 69 and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in 70.

    Former Open winners Tiger Woods (79) and Rory McIlroy (78) were among the strugglers in the Scottish winds.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Friday: 1:30-4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m.-3 p.m. (USA), 3-4:15 p.m. (Peacock)
    • Saturday: 5-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-3 p.m. (NBC)
    • Sunday: 4-7 a.m. (USA), 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (NBC)

    Radio: Championship broadcasts will begin on SiriusXM (Channel 92) and on the SXM App on Friday at 2 a.m.

    • Friday: 2 a.m.-conclusion of play
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4 a.m.-conclusion of play

    Online: Various feeds available via TheOpen.com/watch.

    Editor's note: The R&A, which owns and operates The Open Championship, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume next week at the 3M Open.

