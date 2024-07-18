What is the cut at The British Open Championship?
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The second round of The Open at Royal Troon will bring the 36-hole cut, and many eyes will be on the cut line after several big names struggled in the opening round.
The field will be cut to the low 70 and ties after Friday’s second round. Among the players who will need a Friday rally to play the weekend at Royal Troon are Tiger Woods (79, 8-over), Rory McIlroy (78), Wyndham Clark (78), Sahith Theegala (77), Max Homa (76), Bryson DeChambeau (76), Tommy Fleetwood (76), Hideki Matsuyama (75), Viktor Hovland (75) and Ludvig Aberg (75).
The PGA Championship also cuts to the low 70 and ties, while the U.S. Open’s cut falls at the top 60 and ties. Like The Open, both tournaments feature a 156-man field. The Masters, which features a smaller field, cuts to the low 50 and ties after two rounds.
After one round at Royal Troon, there are 81 players who are 3-over or better. The players at 3-over are tied for 69th place. We could be looking at the highest Open cut (in relation to par) since 2017, when the cut fell at 5-over par.