What you need to know: Early morning at The British Open Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Good morning! Welcome to the opening round of The Open Championship. This is one of the best days of the year, but also one that requires a little bit of strategy from the television viewing audience. Because of the time difference, and the fact that the entire field tees off on the first hole, this also is the longest golf day of the year. We’re here to help.
In case you live on the United States’ East Coast and weren’t willing to get up at 1:35 a.m. for Justin Leonard’s opening tee shot, or you needed to get some shut-eye in California after turning on your TV at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, this file will be your one-stop shop to keep up-to-date on all the early highlights from Royal Troon.
There’s no shortage of storylines as the tournament gets underway. Rory McIlroy looks for redemption after his heartbreaking finish at the U.S. Open. Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau are all in form and searching for major No. 2 this season, and Tiger Woods is playing in The Open for just the third time since 2019.
Leonard’s opening tee shot was an homage to his win in 1997 here, and he was followed off the tee by Todd Hamilton, who was victorious at Troon seven years later. Local favorite Jack McDonald rounded out the opening group.
They were the first of 53 groups that started their rounds on the first hole. Because every group begins on No. 1, the last tee time of the day (belonging to Jeunghun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfeld on Thursday) tees off nearly 10 hours after Leonard’s group. You’re looking at approximately 15 hours of golf action on Thursday and Friday apiece.
It will be a marathon few days of golf in Scotland.
Justin Leonard reflects on 1997 Open win at Royal Troon
Tee times
These are some of the big groups that will be on the course when our East Coast fans begin to awake. They are listed by their tee time (all times Eastern):
4:36 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
4:47 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
4:58 a.m. – Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala
5:09 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
5:20 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent
PGA champion Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods and Patrick Cantlay tee off at 9:37 a.m. Eastern. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler tees off at 10:10 a.m. Eastern alongside 2017 Open champion Jordan Spieth and former PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Cameron Young.
For a full list of tee times, click here.
The weather
The weather is always a story at The Open, and it could add some intrigue this week.
Expect cloudy and slightly damp conditions for much of Thursday. The official Open Championship forecast calls for “outbreaks of rain and drizzle,” with winds picking up throughout the day. Gusts could reach 25 mph at times, with the wind expected to come out of the south. Of course, that’s subject to change, as the summer Scotland weather often does. The full-week forecast is available here and updated throughout the week.
Check back here for updates throughout the opening round of The Open Championship.