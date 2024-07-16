Three major takeaways from Tiger Woods’ equipment setup at The British Open Championship

Additionally, Woods has caught some attention on social media for his rusty-looking wedges. The reason that Woods’ TaylorMade MG4 wedges show so much rust is that they’re non-plated, having a raw metal “finish” instead. Most retail wedges on the market are plated to protect durability, but many Tour pros prefer the raw, rusted aesthetic. Over time, the more moisture the wedge is exposed to, the more rust will show. Rust doesn’t hinder nor help performance, but it does make the wear on the sweet spot of Woods’ wedge look that much cooler.