The British Open Championship weather forecast: Showers likely at Royal Troon
1 Min Read
Spectators in the second round of the 145th Open Championship at Royal Troon use umbrellas to shelter from the rain. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The forecast is for cloudy, dry weather giving way to possible showers for three of the four days at The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.
According to the tournament’s official forecast, mainly dry weather Monday and Tuesday with generally light winds, which will likely turn more unsettled into Thursday, with spells of rain and stronger winds likely.
Although there is “uncertainty in the outlook for the championship, but most likely remaining changeable,” there’s a 50 percent chance of rain Thursday and a 60 percent chance Friday through Sunday.
Lows are likely to be in the mid-50s, and highs in the mid-60s.
See the full competition forecast below:
- Thursday, July 18: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High of 64F and low 55F. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph, and switching to SW at 5-10 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.
- Friday, July 19: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 62F and low 55F. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
- Saturday, July 20: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 62F and low 53F. Winds SSW at 10-15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
- Sunday, July 21: Light rain early, then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 60F and low 53F. Winds SW at 10-20 mph and switching to W in the evening. Chance of rain 60%.