Justin Thomas steadies himself in wind, rain at Royal Troon for early lead at The British Open Championship

He was one of three players who reached 4 under among the early starters and had the wind at his back for the inward nine at Troon. And then his tee shot at the par-4 12th landed in a bush that required a penalty drop and he missed a 4-foot putt and made double bogey. His next drive took a wild hop into grass so deep his caddie called out to the gallery, “Last call. Anyone see the other ball to the right?” They eventually found it, but it led to bogey.