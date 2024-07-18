Troon swoon for Rory McIlroy in first round at The British Open Championship

After his agonizing runner-up finish at the U.S. Open at Pinehurst last month, when he bogeyed three of the last four holes – two with short misses on the greens – the best thing for McIlroy, Tiger Woods and others said, would be to get back in contention. Instead, McIlroy, seeking his long-awaited fifth major, double-bogeyed Troon's two most famous holes – the Postage Stamp par-3 eighth and the Railway par-4 11th – and seemed to shoot himself out of the tournament with his worst round since the first round of the 2021 PLAYERS (79).