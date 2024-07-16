The British Open Championship: Tee times announced for Royal Troon
The 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon awaits. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
Tee times for the first two rounds of The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club were announced Tuesday.
Rory McIlroy is scheduled to tee off at 5:09 a.m. ET on Thursday alongside Max Homa and Tyrrell Hatton. It will be McIlroy’s first major championship round since his devastating finish at the U.S. Open last month and his last opportunity to grab that elusive fifth major this season.
Last year’s Open Champion Brian Harman will tee off just before McIlroy’s group. Harman is paired with reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and Sahith Theegala. They tee off at 4:58 a.m.
Runaway world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is part of the late-early wave. He is paired with 2017 Open winner Jordan Spieth and 2022 runner-up Cameron Young. They will tee off at 10:10 a.m.
Three-time Open Champion Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay go out at 9:37 a.m. on Thursday. Woods is making just his third appearance at The Open since 2019. He has missed the cut in his last two appearances.
The opening tee shot of The Open will be hit by Justin Leonard, who won the event at Royal Troon in 1997. He will tee off at 1:35 a.m. on Thursday alongside another Troon champion, Todd Hamilton, and Jack McDonald, who hails from near Troon and came through Final Qualifying.
Here’s a look at the complete list of tee times for Thursday and Friday at The Open Championship:
Thursday/Friday
- 6:35 a.m./11:25 a.m.: Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald
- 6:46 a.m./11:47 a.m.: Alex Noren, Tom McKibbin, Calum Scott
- 6:57 a.m./11:58 a.m.: Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry
- 7:08 a.m./12:09 a.m.: Younghan Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita
- 7:19 a.m./12:20 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Ryo HIsatsune, Abraham Ancer
- 7:30 a.m./12:31 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima
- 7:41 a.m./12:42 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs
- 7:52 a.m./12:53 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate
- 8:03 a.m./1:04 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter
- 8:14 a.m./1:15 p.m.: Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma
- 8:25 a.m./1:26 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 8:36 a.m./1:37 p.m.: John Daly, Santiago De La Fuente (a), Aaron Rai
- 8:47 a.m./1:48 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons (a)
- 9:08 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann
- 9:14 a.m./2:15 p.m.: Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:25 a.m./2:26 p.m.: Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon
- 9:36 a.m./2:37 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre
- 9:47 a.m./2:48 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim
- 9:58 a.m./2:59 p.m.: Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala
- 10:09 a.m./3:10 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton
- 10:20 a.m./3:21 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent (a)
- 10:31 a.m./3:32 p.m.: Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork
- 10:42 a.m./3:43 p.m.: Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison (a)
- 10:53 a.m./3:54 p.m.: David Puig, John Catlin, Guntaek Koh
- 11:04 a.m./4:05 p.m.: Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Bradbury, Elvis Smylie
- 11:15 a.m./4:16 p.m.: Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt
- 11:26 a.m./4:27 p.m.: Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby
- 11:47 a.m./6:35 a.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem
- 11:58 a.m./6:46 a.m.: Cheng-Tsung Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 12:09 p.m./7:57 a.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell
- 12:20 p.m./7:08 a.m.: Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo
- 12:31 p.m./7:19 a.m.: Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin van der Merwe (a)
- 12:42 p.m./7:30 a.m.: Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Højgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
- 12:53 p.m./7:41 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez
- 1:04 p.m./7:52 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith
- 1:15 p.m./8:03 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk
- 1:26 p.m./8:14 a.m.: Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler
- 1:37 p.m./8:25 a.m.: Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama
- 1:48 p.m./8:36 a.m.: Darren Clarke, JT Poston, Dean Burmester
- 2:04 p.m./8:47 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson
- 2:15 p.m./9:03 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan
- 2:26 p.m./9:14 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka
- 2:37 p.m./9:25 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
- 2:48 p.m./9:36 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim
- 2:59 p.m./9:47 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 3:10 p.m./9:58 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 3:21 p.m./10:09 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki
- 3:32 p.m./10:20 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes
- 3:43 p.m./10:31 a.m.: Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree
- 3:53 p.m./10:42 a.m.: Ryan van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a)
- 4:05 p.m./10:53 a.m.: Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo Fernandez (a), Liam Nolan (a)
- 4:16 p.m./11:04 a.m.: Daniel Brown, Denwit David Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)
- 4:27 p.m./11:15 a.m.: Jeunghun Wang, Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Horsfeld