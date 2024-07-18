Five things to know about The British Open Championship leader Daniel Brown

Now he has earned a place in the greater sporting consciousness into Friday at the season’s final men’s major. No male pro has won in his first major start since Keegan Bradley at the 2011 PGA Championship, but there’s precedent for lesser-knowns to contend at The Open. Amateur Christo Lamprecht shared the first-round lead at last year’s Open at Royal Liverpool, and amateur Paul Dunne shared the 54-hole lead at the 2015 Open at St. Andrews, among other examples. One of major-championship golf’s most memorable underdog tales came here at Royal Troon in 2004, as PGA TOUR rookie Todd Hamilton prevailed over Ernie Els in a four-hole aggregate playoff.