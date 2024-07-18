Follow Tiger Woods' first round at The Open Championship

11:48 a.m. ET: Woods' front nine is slowly descending from bad to worse, as his tee shot at the famed "Postage Stamp" short par-3 eighth careens off a slope just off the green's right side and kicks into thick rough. He has no choice but to play his second shot well right of the hole to avoid pot bunkers; it funnels off a slope to leave a closer par putt from 14 feet, but it misses on the right side. Woods is now 4 over through eight holes at Royal Troon, a distant seven strokes back of leader Justin Thomas. It's way too early to think about the cut line, but Woods is not trending in the correct direction at the moment.