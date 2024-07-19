Scottie Scheffler contending at The British Open Championship with sick caddie

“He had a bit of food poisoning last night – well, could have been food poisoning, could be some sort of stomach bug. But he seemed to feel better as the day went on. The doc here took good care of him. But he did not sleep very much last night apparently,” Scheffler said in his post-round press conference. “We didn't know if he was going to be able to go this morning, but he fought it out. You saw him laying down probably quite a bit out there, which was pretty funny.