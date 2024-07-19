Scottie Scheffler contending at The British Open Championship with sick caddie
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Scottie Scheffler has to feel good about his chance at The Open after shooting a second consecutive 70 at Royal Troon.
His caddie, Ted Scott? Not so much.
Scott was dealing with a stomach issue during Friday’s second round and was often seen kneeling, sitting or lying down between Scheffler’s shots.
“He had a bit of food poisoning last night – well, could have been food poisoning, could be some sort of stomach bug. But he seemed to feel better as the day went on. The doc here took good care of him. But he did not sleep very much last night apparently,” Scheffler said in his post-round press conference. “We didn't know if he was going to be able to go this morning, but he fought it out. You saw him laying down probably quite a bit out there, which was pretty funny.
“It's just one of those deals, you're used to him being in one position, standing there by the bag, and then all of a sudden on No. 9 today he was literally sitting on the 10th tee for like 10 minutes while we were putting out over there. I didn't even see him, which was a bit unusual. He's a fighter. He did a good job today and battled through it.”
Ted Scott, caddie of Scottie Scheffler, waits on the fifth green at The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Scheffler stood five shots behind leader Shane Lowry when he walked off the golf course. Scheffler had birdies on Nos. 4, 14 and 16 and bogeys on Nos. 5 and 18.
“I definitely made a few more putts than yesterday,” Scheffler said. “I think the golf course was more challenging today than yesterday. I'm not sure what the scores say, but it definitely felt to be a bit more challenging.”
Scheffler is looking to add another impressive accomplishment to his historic season. His six wins in 2024 include the Masters and THE PLAYERS Championship, as well as a victory at the Travelers Championship in his previous start. All six of his wins have come in his past 10 starts, and he also has two runners-up in that span.
Scheffler is the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1962 to win six PGA TOUR titles before July 1. Palmer went on to win that year’s Open, as well. The venue? Royal Troon.