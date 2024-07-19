The British Open Championship: Round 3 tee times for Royal Troon

Shane Lowry is 7-under and leads by two shots after 36 holes. He will tee off in the final group alongside Englishman Dan Brown at 3:45 p.m. local, 10:45 a.m. ET. Saturday will be a monumental day for Brown, who is making his major championship debut. He held the first-round lead and acquitted himself well in difficult conditions Friday, shooting 1-over 72 to earn his spot in the day's final pairing.