The British Open Championship: Round 3 tee times for Royal Troon
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tee times for the third round of The Open have been released.
Shane Lowry is 7-under and leads by two shots after 36 holes. He will tee off in the final group alongside Englishman Dan Brown at 3:45 p.m. local, 10:45 a.m. ET. Saturday will be a monumental day for Brown, who is making his major championship debut. He held the first-round lead and acquitted himself well in difficult conditions Friday, shooting 1-over 72 to earn his spot in the day's final pairing.
Justin Rose is tied with Brown at 5-under. Rose carded the round of the day on Friday, a 3-under 68 in the worst of the blustery Scotland conditions. Rose will play with Billy Horschel (3-under) at 10:35 a.m. ET.
Scottie Scheffler (2-under) is in the third-to-last group with Dean Burmester. Scheffler is seeking his seventh win this season and second major of 2024. Other notable tee times include Jason Day and Corey Conners at 10:15 a.m., Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele at 10:05 a.m., Mackenzie Hughes and Collin Morikawa at 9:35 a.m. and Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns at 8:10 a.m.
Here’s a complete list of tee times for Saturday at The Open:
Saturday (all times ET)
- 3:55 a.m.: Darren Fichardt, Tommy Morrison (a)
- 4:05 a.m.: Guido Migliozzi, Max Homa
- 4:15 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma, Sungjae Im
- 4:25 a.m.: Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu (a)
- 4:35 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Darren Clarke
- 4:45 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jorge Campillo
- 4:55 a.m.: Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
- 5:05 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace
- 5:20 a.m.: Adam Scott, Daniel Hillier
- 5:30 a.m.: Younghan Song, Andy Ogletree
- 5:40 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
- 5:50 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Phil Mickelson
- 6 a.m.: Alex Cejka, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
- 6:10 a.m.: Ewen Ferguson, John Catlin
- 6:20 a.m.: Sean Crocker, Brian Harman
- 6:30 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Austin Eckroat
- 6:45 a.m.: Matteo Manassero, Justin Thomas
- 6:55 a.m.: Calum Scott (a), Joe Dean
- 7:05 a.m.: Cameron Young, Kurt Kitayama
- 7:15 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Brendon Todd
- 7:25 a.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Ryan Fox
- 7:35 a.m.: Richard Mansell, Thriston Lawrence
- 7:45 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Laurie Canter
- 7:55 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Emiliano Grillo
- 8:10 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
- 8:20 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Eric Cole
- 8:30 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Minkyu Kim
- 8:40 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Russell Henley
- 8:50 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Alex Noren
- 9:00 a.m.: Jeunghun Wang, Tom Hoge
- 9:10 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Gary Woodland
- 9:20 a.m.: Marcel Siem, Jon Rahm
- 9:35 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Collin Morikawa
- 9:45 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson
- 9:55 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Matthew Jordan
- 10:05 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
- 10:15 a.m.: Jason Day, Corey Conners
- 10:25 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Dean Burmester
- 10:35 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
- 10:45 a.m.: Dan Brown, Shane Lowry