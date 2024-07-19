PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
The British Open Championship: Round 3 tee times for Royal Troon

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Tee times for the third round of The Open have been released.

    Shane Lowry is 7-under and leads by two shots after 36 holes. He will tee off in the final group alongside Englishman Dan Brown at 3:45 p.m. local, 10:45 a.m. ET. Saturday will be a monumental day for Brown, who is making his major championship debut. He held the first-round lead and acquitted himself well in difficult conditions Friday, shooting 1-over 72 to earn his spot in the day's final pairing.

    Justin Rose is tied with Brown at 5-under. Rose carded the round of the day on Friday, a 3-under 68 in the worst of the blustery Scotland conditions. Rose will play with Billy Horschel (3-under) at 10:35 a.m. ET.

    Scottie Scheffler (2-under) is in the third-to-last group with Dean Burmester. Scheffler is seeking his seventh win this season and second major of 2024. Other notable tee times include Jason Day and Corey Conners at 10:15 a.m., Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele at 10:05 a.m., Mackenzie Hughes and Collin Morikawa at 9:35 a.m. and Jordan Spieth and Sam Burns at 8:10 a.m.

    Here’s a complete list of tee times for Saturday at The Open:

    Saturday (all times ET)

    • 3:55 a.m.: Darren Fichardt, Tommy Morrison (a)
    • 4:05 a.m.: Guido Migliozzi, Max Homa
    • 4:15 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma, Sungjae Im
    • 4:25 a.m.: Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu (a)
    • 4:35 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Darren Clarke
    • 4:45 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Jorge Campillo
    • 4:55 a.m.: Harris English, Robert MacIntyre
    • 5:05 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace
    • 5:20 a.m.: Adam Scott, Daniel Hillier
    • 5:30 a.m.: Younghan Song, Andy Ogletree
    • 5:40 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
    • 5:50 a.m.: Davis Thompson, Phil Mickelson
    • 6 a.m.: Alex Cejka, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)
    • 6:10 a.m.: Ewen Ferguson, John Catlin
    • 6:20 a.m.: Sean Crocker, Brian Harman
    • 6:30 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Austin Eckroat
    • 6:45 a.m.: Matteo Manassero, Justin Thomas
    • 6:55 a.m.: Calum Scott (a), Joe Dean
    • 7:05 a.m.: Cameron Young, Kurt Kitayama
    • 7:15 a.m.: Byeong Hun An, Brendon Todd
    • 7:25 a.m.: Rasmus Højgaard, Ryan Fox
    • 7:35 a.m.: Richard Mansell, Thriston Lawrence
    • 7:45 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Laurie Canter
    • 7:55 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Emiliano Grillo
    • 8:10 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns
    • 8:20 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Eric Cole
    • 8:30 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, Minkyu Kim
    • 8:40 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Russell Henley
    • 8:50 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Alex Noren
    • 9:00 a.m.: Jeunghun Wang, Tom Hoge
    • 9:10 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Gary Woodland
    • 9:20 a.m.: Marcel Siem, Jon Rahm
    • 9:35 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Collin Morikawa
    • 9:45 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson
    • 9:55 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Matthew Jordan
    • 10:05 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
    • 10:15 a.m.: Jason Day, Corey Conners
    • 10:25 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Dean Burmester
    • 10:35 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Justin Rose
    • 10:45 a.m.: Dan Brown, Shane Lowry
    PGA TOUR
