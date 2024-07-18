Stars struggle in first round at The British Open Championship

His troubles were just beginning. McIlroy’s first attempt from the bunker didn’t make it onto the green and rolled back to his feet. He hit his next attempt well past the hole and two-putted for a double. He made a bogey on the 10th, hitting a poor putt from off the green after missing with his approach. Later, he fanned his tee shot on the par-4 11th, and the left-to-right wind carried his ball out of bounds and onto the railway that runs along the exterior of the course. He made double there, his second in four holes, to drop to 5-over.