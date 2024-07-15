Nine things to know: Royal Troon

Royal Troon has evolved from an initial six-hole layout designed in 1878 by Old Tom Morris protégé Charlie Hunter. Six years later, it was expanded to 18 holes by club professional George Strath. A major refinement came in 1910 at the hands of 1883 Open Champion Willie Fernie, whose work created the current routing and what quickly became two of the course’s most famous holes, the Postage Stamp par-3 eighth, and the par-4 11th hole known as “Railway” because of its proximity to the rail line, which forms an uncomfortably-close boundary. Royal Troon’s Old Course derived much of its more demanding bunkering and playing character in 1922 through an extensive renovation by five-time Open Champion and (future) World Golf Hall of Famer James Braid. That came a year before Troon hosted its first Open, which saw England’s Arthur Havers upset defending champion Walter Hagen by one shot.