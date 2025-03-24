TGL Final Series: How to watch, TV times, lineups, standings, more
TGL wraps up the inaugural season with a best-of-three finals series between Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club at the SoFi Center to crown the first-season champions.
Match 1 tees off at 9 p.m. ET Monday night with the teams returning the next evening for Match 2 at 7 p.m., followed by Match 3 at 9 p.m if necessary.
See below for the final SoFi Cup regular season standings:
|TEAM
|POINTS
|RECORD
|OVERTIME LOSSES
|HOLES WON
|1. Los Angeles Golf Club
|9
|4-1
|0
|27
|2. The Bay Golf Club
|8
|4-1
|0
|25
|3. Atlanta Drive GC
|8
|4-1
|0
|21
|4. New York Golf Club
|5
|2-3
|1
|22
|5. Jupiter Links Golf Club
|2
|1-4
|0
|10
|6. Boston Common Golf
|1
|0-5
|1
|16
Singles lineups
MONDAY
Final Match 1: Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York Golf Club
- Justin Thomas (ADGC) vs. Cameron Young (NYGC)
- Billy Horschel (ADGC) vs. Rickie Fowler (NYGC)
- Patrick Cantlay (ADGC) vs. Xander Schauffele (NYGC)
TUESDAY
Final Match 2: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC
Final Match 3: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC (If needed)
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Monday: (No. 3) Atlanta vs. (No. 4) New York, 9 p.m.; ESPN2 and ESPN+
- Tuesday: (No. 4) New York vs. (No. 3) Atlanta, 7 p.m.; ESPN and ESPN+
- Tuesday: (No. 4) New York vs. (No. 3) Atlanta (If needed), 9 p.m.; ESPN and ESPN+
