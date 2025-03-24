PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

TGL Final Series: How to watch, TV times, lineups, standings, more

2 Min Read

TGL

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    TGL wraps up the inaugural season with a best-of-three finals series between Atlanta Drive GC and New York Golf Club at the SoFi Center to crown the first-season champions.

    Match 1 tees off at 9 p.m. ET Monday night with the teams returning the next evening for Match 2 at 7 p.m., followed by Match 3 at 9 p.m if necessary.

    See below for the final SoFi Cup regular season standings:

    TEAMPOINTSRECORDOVERTIME LOSSESHOLES WON
    1. Los Angeles Golf Club94-1027
    2. The Bay Golf Club84-1025
    3. Atlanta Drive GC84-1021
    4. New York Golf Club 52-3122
    5. Jupiter Links Golf Club21-4010
    6. Boston Common Golf10-5116

    Singles lineups

    MONDAY

    Final Match 1: Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York Golf Club

    • Justin Thomas (ADGC) vs. Cameron Young (NYGC)
    • Billy Horschel (ADGC) vs. Rickie Fowler (NYGC)
    • Patrick Cantlay (ADGC) vs. Xander Schauffele (NYGC)

    TUESDAY

    Final Match 2: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC

    Final Match 3: New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC (If needed)

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Monday: (No. 3) Atlanta vs. (No. 4) New York, 9 p.m.; ESPN2 and ESPN+
    • Tuesday: (No. 4) New York vs. (No. 3) Atlanta, 7 p.m.; ESPN and ESPN+
    • Tuesday: (No. 4) New York vs. (No. 3) Atlanta (If needed), 9 p.m.; ESPN and ESPN+

    For those outside the U.S., click here for coverage details.

    Official

    Valspar Championship

    1

    NOR
    V. Hovland
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -4

    2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T4

    USA
    B. Cauley
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    B. Horschel
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -4

    T4

    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -3

    7

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -7
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Power
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -5

    T8

    USA
    L. Glover
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -3

    T8

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T8

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T12

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -4

    T12

    TPE
    K. Yu
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1
