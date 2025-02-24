Los Angeles Golf Club clinches playoff spot with comeback win in overtime against New York Golf Club
3 Min Read
Written by TGL Staff
Trailing 4-0 on the 12th tee, and with a two-percent chance to win the match, Los Angeles Golf Club roared back to top New York Golf Club in overtime and lock up a playoff spot with the most improbable comeback victory yet in TGL presented by SoFi history.
The 5-4 victory guarantees Los Angeles will finish inside the top four in the SoFi Cup Standings and couldn’t have come in more dramatic fashion.
Sahith Theegala got the rally started with a 28-foot birdie putt at the 12th to make it 4-1 and keep his team alive over the final three holes.
Tony Finau, joining LAGC on a one-match contract with Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood both unavailable, stepped up to the par-4 13th after Los Angeles threw the Hammer to make the hole worth two points.
Tony Finau’s nice approach sets up clutch birdie at TGL
With even more pressure on the new guy, Finau hit his approach to 9 feet for a birdie putt with a chance to cut the deficit to one. After wisely letting the shot clock run down before calling timeout, Los Angeles got a great read and Finau drained the putt to make it 4-3 with two holes to play.
“It feels like a college basketball game right now,” Theegala said. “You know you’re gonna get on runs. You just gotta wait for your time.”
It was Collin Morikawa’s time to make his move at the 14th, hitting his tee shot to 6 feet at the par 3, "Set in Stone," and draining the birdie putt to tie the match and cap a furious three-hole rally.
Collin Morikawa ties the match with birdie on penultimate hole at TGL
Los Angeles moved into first place outright with seven total points in the SoFi Cup Standings and became the first team to lock up a postseason spot.
The all-out blitz spoiled a record-setting performance from New York, which came up short in the first two rounds of overtime.
Rickie Fowler set a TGL record for the longest putt made with his 36-foot birdie on the first hole, only to be outdone by a 38-footer from Cameron Young on the fourth.
Matt Fitzpatrick faced another pressure-packed putt at the eighth, with New York leading 3-0 but facing a potential two-point swing after accepting a Hammer throw from Los Angeles. Fitzpatrick stepped up and made a huge 10-footer for par to tie the hole.
Finau announced his presence in style on the first hole, doing the crip-walk on the back box before getting his tee shot off just a second ahead of the buzzer – a nod to LAGC co-owner Serena Williams, who knocked out the same dance at the Super Bowl halftime show and was in attendance Monday at SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College.
The six-time PGA TOUR winner was definitely soaking up the vibes – he was seen on FaceTime with one of his kids from the floor of the SoFi Center during warm-ups and said he’s been keeping tabs on the league all season.
“I’m so impressed with the place,” Finau said. “I couldn’t believe how big it was. I watched a lot of the matches. ... It’s really cool to finally be here.”
It’s safe to say he made the most of the moment in the first match of a doubleheader, with pro athletes like former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles in cornerback Avonte Maddox and tight end Dallas Goedert looking on.
New York remains in fourth place for now and is still alive in the postseason race having earned one point with the overtime loss.
Los Angeles still has plenty at stake as it fights for the top seed its next time out at 3 p.m. ET on March 3 against The Bay Golf Club as part of a doubleheader.
New York returns to action for its final match in the second half of the doubleheader, taking on Boston Common Golf at 7 p.m. ET.