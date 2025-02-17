The Bay Golf Club edges Atlanta Drive in second match of TGL tripleheader
3 Min Read
Written by TGL Staff
Min Woo Lee thrived in his debut, Ludvig Åberg didn’t miss a beat and Wyndham Clark did it all Monday as The Bay Golf Club scored a 6-5 victory over Atlanta Drive Golf Club in the second match of a Presidents Day tripleheader.
With the match tied at five through 12 holes and Clark holding the upper hand over Atlanta’s Patrick Cantlay in their singles matchup, The Bay threw the hammer figuring it would be declined. They were correct, with Atlanta forfeiting one point and handing The Bay a 6-5 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
Lee was a welcome addition to the West Coast squad, with the 26-year-old Australian chipping in for eagle at No. 4 to give The Bay a 3-0 lead. Credit Clark with the assist – realizing Lee did not have the correct club, Clark called a timeout and ran back to the hitting area to fetch the proper tool for his teammate.
Lee took care of the rest, knocking it in to get the fans on their feet and provide a glimpse of his prowess with a wedge in hand.
“It seems like every time we miss the green, he just gets a big smile and tries to chip it in,” Åberg said.
Min Woo Lee holes eagle chip on No. 4 to win hole at TGL
Lee also set a new TGL ball speed record, reaching 191 mph off the tee at No. 9.
The Bay showed up for the first of its back-to-back matches in style, with Clark rolling up to SoFi Center in a Brandon Aiyuk San Francisco 49ers jersey. Lee opted for a No. 32 throwback Ricky Watters jersey, while Åberg went with The Bay’s light green colored windbreaker just a few hours after the biggest victory of his young career.
The 25-year-old Swede made birdie at the final hole to win at Torrey Pines late Sunday on the PGA TOUR and said he didn’t get to bed until roughly 3:30 a.m. ET Monday after flying back from La Jolla, California.
“I’m still sort of in that competitive mindset,” Åberg said ahead of the match. “It wasn’t that long ago we played the last hole.”
Justin Thomas flips out after Lucas Glover’s exciting eagle chip-in at TGL
Atlanta, meanwhile, was less than an hour removed from a wild overtime comeback win over Los Angeles Golf Club in the first match of the day at SoFi Center.
“I’m tired again,” Thomas said early in the second match. “But, you know, you just kind of plod your way around and it’s very similar to a (tournament) where you kind of get in the ebb and flow of the round.”
A heavily caffeinated Thomas still brought the energy early at No. 5, betting on himself by throwing the hammer prior to a 13-foot birdie attempt with The Bay already in for a conceded par and leading 3-0. Thomas drained the putt to make it 3-2 and later made a clutch putt for a two-point swing at No. 12, tying the match 5-5 midway through singles.
After the match was over and players were shaking hands, he dropped a nice sarcastic one-liner to Åberg on the way out.
“Glad you finally won something,” Thomas said. “Happy for you.”
The Bay improved to 2-0 ahead of its evening match against Boston Common Golf to conclude the tripleheader, moving into a tie for second place with Atlanta in the SoFi Cup standings at four points on the season.
Atlanta will look to bounce back from its first loss of the year when it takes on Boston at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 24.