Tiger Woods, Jupiter Links record first victory, top Boston Common in overtime
Written by TGL Staff
Nights like Monday are exactly what a small group including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy envisioned when they first started to conceptualize a league now known as TGL presented by SoFi. The biggest names in golf, future Hall of Famers and the brightest young stars going shot-for-shot in front of a fired-up crowd.
That’s how things played out at SoFi Center as Jupiter Links Golf Club defeated Boston Common Golf in overtime for the victory on a night to remember in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Neither team led by more than one point throughout, with the match tied 1-1 after Triples and 3-3 at the end of regulation. The match then went to a best-of-three closest-to-the-pin overtime from just inside 40 yards, with Tom Kim beating Keegan Bradley and Kevin Kisner getting the better of Adam Scott to seal the Jupiter victory.
The buzz in the building came through loud and clear, and all six players put on a show over the course of the two-hour match, trading clutch putts and feeding off the energy from the crowd.
McIlroy got the fans on their feet from the start, walking out for Boston CG in the anchor position with that unmistakable strut as “Shipping up to Boston” blared throughout SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College. Even Boston Red Sox first-ballot MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz appeared starstruck, capturing the moment on his cellphone from the stands.
Tom Kim, replacing Max Homa in the lineup for his TGL debut, looked poised and confident as he entered the arena to lead off the intros for Jupiter. The 22-year-old wasn’t bluffing. He rose to the moment multiple times throughout the night and gave Jupiter a 3-2 lead after hitting his tee shot to two feet at the par-3 12th hole, "On the Rocks," capping a brilliant performance from the young phenom.
Tom Kim sinks clutch birdie putt at TGL
Scott answered at the par-3 14th, "Set in Stone," where the 44-year-old Aussie made a 31-foot birdie putt to tie the match before he was mobbed by his teammates.
Jupiter earns two points with the overtime win to join a four-way tie atop the SoFi Cup standings, bouncing back from a loss to Los Angeles Golf Club in its first match. Boston CG salvaged one point with the overtime loss in its inaugural TGL match.
Boston CG is back in action next Tuesday (Feb. 4) at 9 p.m. ET against Los Angeles, while Jupiter Links returns at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 against New York.