Tiger Woods, Jupiter Links record first victory, top Boston Common in overtime

Tom Kim, replacing Max Homa in the lineup for his TGL debut, looked poised and confident as he entered the arena to lead off the intros for Jupiter. The 22-year-old wasn’t bluffing. He rose to the moment multiple times throughout the night and gave Jupiter a 3-2 lead after hitting his tee shot to two feet at the par-3 12th hole, "On the Rocks," capping a brilliant performance from the young phenom.