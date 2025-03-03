Los Angeles GC bounces back to defeat The Bay in TGL Match 13, secures first seed in playoffs
3 Min Read
Written by TGL Staff
The comeback crew did it again.
Trailing 3-0 through eight holes and holding a 23 percent likelihood of winning entering Singles, Los Angeles Golf Club stormed back for the second consecutive match to beat The Bay Golf Club 5-3 and earn the No. 1 seed in the SoFi Cup Standings entering the postseason.
The battle between the top teams in the regular season kicked off a Monday doubleheader in TGL presented by SoFi.
The Bay, previously undefeated, is almost certainly set as the No. 2 seed – current No. 3-seeded Atlanta Drive would need to win 11 of 15 holes in Tuesday’s match with Jupiter Golf Links to surpass them.
We now know The Bay and Atlanta will meet in the Semifinals, while Los Angeles waits to see which team emerges to claim the fourth and final spot entering the postseason – a race that continues Monday with Boston Common Golf taking on New York Golf Club.
“It’s great, but we know that the job’s not done,” Los Angeles’ Collin Morikawa said. “It’s not over. We’ve been playing our butts off to get that [No. 1] spot, but we’re gonna have to come out in the playoffs and play our best golf.”
Morikawa’s teammates, Sahith Theegala and Tommy Fleetwood, got the fans at SoFi Center fired up with a pair of highlights to spark the comeback. Theegala chipped in for birdie from 20 feet at No. 12 to give Los Angeles a 4-3 lead while his dad, Muralidhar Theegala, did a celebratory dance in the crowd.
Sahith Theegala chips in for electric birdie while father watches on at TGL
Fleetwood chipped in on the following hole when The Bay looked poised to pick up a point, tying the hole and keeping the match 4-3 entering the final two holes of Singles.
LAGC co-owner and 23-time tennis major champion Serena Williams was in the house, as always, having flown back from the West Coast after attending the Academy Awards festivities late Sunday.
Hollywood couldn’t have scripted a better run for Los Angeles in the second half of the season, which saw them erase a 4-0 deficit in a win over New York and come back from down 3-0 against The Bay on Monday.
The match flipped on the first hole of Singles, with Los Angeles trailing 3-1. The Bay threw the Hammer early after a strong drive from Min Woo Lee, who hit into the penalty area on his second shot. Los Angeles then threw the Hammer and The Bay declined for a two-point swing to tie the match at 3 entering the 11th hole.
Wyndham Clark's tight tee shot leads to hammer throw at TGL
“It was so similar to last week,” Theegala said. “It felt like the same position. We were playing well, we just weren’t making putts. We hit it closer on a lot of the holes ... As long as we keep hitting it that way the momentum is going to switch. [Morikawa and Fleetwood] are two of the best ball-strikers in the world and I’ll keep chipping in whenever I can.”
Los Angeles picked up its first point heading into Singles after Clark hit his tee shot in the penalty area at the par-5 ninth, "Quick Draw." Theegala then striped one down the middle of the fairway and threw the Hammer, which The Bay declined to make it 3-1 in favor of The Bay after Triples.
The Bay started the scoring at No. 3, "Cliffhanger," where Lee made a 13-foot birdie putt to win the hole as Lowry whipped the flag in circles and got the crowd going. Lee was money again on the following hole, making an eight-footer for birdie at The Spear to put his team ahead 2-0.
A patient approach from Los Angeles saw them fall behind 3-0 at No. 6 when Clark nearly aced the drivable par 4, which left a 10-foot eagle putt. The Bay threw the Hammer and Los Angeles wisely ate the point and declined, a move that allowed them to keep it close and come out on top down the stretch once again.