Atlanta Drive GC drives into finals, ousts The Bay Golf Club in TGL semifinals
4 Min Read
Written by TGL Staff
After a regular season filled with unexpected moments and thrilling comebacks, it was fitting to see a pair of upsets set the stage for next week’s best-of-three Finals Series at SoFi Center.
No. 3 seed Atlanta Drive GC got payback for its lone loss of the year and knocked out No. 2 The Bay Golf Club in an 9-3 semifinal victory Tuesday, advancing to face No. 4 New York Golf Club with Match 1 slated for 9 p.m. ET Monday.
Match 2 will be held at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, followed by Match 3 at 9 p.m. if necessary.
New York advanced by knocking off No. 1 seed Los Angeles Golf Club with a 6-4 victory Monday night. Atlanta beat New York 4-0 when the teams played in January, but NYGC has looked like a different team since.
“They obviously are starting to play well at the right time,” Thomas said. “I like our team and I like our chances. I’m excited. It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
Atlanta’s Patrick Cantlay lived up to his “Patty Ice” moniker with his team ahead 5-2 entering the par-3 12th, Craic On. The Bay threw the Hammer to make the hole worth two points and Cantlay responded with an absolute dart inside four feet, making the putt to clinch the win with three holes to play.
Patrick Cantlay throws dart to set up win at TGL
“Our team’s played well most every match,” Cantlay said. “We’ve had a lot of close matches and hit shots when we needed to, just like tonight. We’ll take that into next week and I think we’re all excited for the final.”
Atlanta also had a host of supporters in the stands including legendary area athletes like former Braves third baseman Chipper Jones and former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick.
The Bay was dealt a tough blow over the weekend when Wyndham Clark suffered a neck injury and couldn’t go for Tuesday’s match. Clark played all five matches this season and led the league in most statistical categories.
League co-founder Rory McIlroy, who won last week’s THE PLAYERS Championship, was also reduced to a spectator as his Boston Common Golf squad missed out on the postseason. McIlroy took the match in from the seats at SoFi Center and joined the television broadcast for a quick chat following triples.
“Shane [Lowry] was talking about Wyndham having FOMO,” McIlroy said. “I’m certainly having a lot of FOMO. I wish I was out there playing instead of watching.”
The Bay couldn’t get anything to fall on the greens all night and didn’t actually make a putt until the 14th hole, when Min Woo Lee made a 19-footer to earn a point with the match already decided – getting a big tongue-in-cheek celebration out of Lowry.
Atlanta made very few mistakes all night but got lucky at the 10th after Shane Lowry hit his second shot at the par-5 Serpent into the penalty area. Justin Thomas’ second shot appeared headed for the penalty area as well and landed outside the red stakes before a hard bounce propelled it back in play. Thomas made birdie from there to put Atlanta ahead 5-2 with five holes to play.
Atlanta took a 4-2 lead into singles with points at holes No. 8-9, both of which were earned with declined Hammer throws. The Bay erased a 2-0 deficit midway through Triples and tied it, 2-2, when Atlanta declined a Hammer throw at No. 7. Min Woo Lee gave TBGC a timely Hammer opportunity at the fourth when he hit the team’s second shot to 17 feet from 250 yards out. Atlanta declined the Hammer before the eagle attempted to make it 2-1.
Justin Thomas’ approach takes lucky bounce to stay in bounds at TGL
The Bay looked to be in good position at No. 3 with Shane Lowry standing over a 9-footer to win the hole. TBGC three-putted from there to make bogey and fall behind 2-0, an early indication that all involved were feeling the postseason pressure. Atlanta got on the board first at No. 2, the Spear, throwing the Hammer with Billy Horschel standing over a 5-foot birdie putt to win the hole. The Bay declined and fell behind 1-0 early.
Now Atlanta is one step closer to the finish line, as the battle for the SoFi Cup gets underway next week on the campus of Palm Beach State College.