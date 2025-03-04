Atlanta drives past Jupiter Links in regular season finale

Now the postseason picture matchups are cemented ahead of the first-ever TGL playoffs. No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Golf Club will take on No. 4 New York Golf Club in the first Semifinal at 7 p.m. ET on March 17 on ESPN2. The Bay Golf Club, seeded No. 2, faces No. 3 Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET on March 18 on ESPN.