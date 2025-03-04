Atlanta drives past Jupiter Links in regular season finale
3 Min Read
Written by TGL Staff
After a fast and furious two-month debut for a new team golf concept, Atlanta Drive GC put a bow on the regular season in style with a 9-1 victory over Jupiter Links Golf Club in TGL presented by SoFi.
Neither team left any Hammers in their pocket, much to the delight of a tuned-up, star-studded crowd at the SoFi Center on the campus of Palm Beach State College.
Now the postseason picture matchups are cemented ahead of the first-ever TGL playoffs. No. 1-seeded Los Angeles Golf Club will take on No. 4 New York Golf Club in the first Semifinal at 7 p.m. ET on March 17 on ESPN2. The Bay Golf Club, seeded No. 2, faces No. 3 Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET on March 18 on ESPN.
Atlanta had a new look lineup with 2023 U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap joining Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover on a one-match contract. Dunlap became the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991 and played well enough Tuesday that Horschel FaceTimed teammate Justin Thomas to jokingly let him know he’d been replaced.
“That’s rude,” said Thomas, who was watching the match on television while wearing an Atlanta Drive hat.
Atlanta was also lost at times without resident Hammer expert Patrick Cantlay, but still built a 2-0 lead with wins at the second and third holes. They also declined a Jupiter Hammer throw at the sixth to make it 2-1 and added another point with a par at No. 7, "Craic On," taking a 3-1 lead into Singles.
While Jupiter misses out on the first TGL postseason, they never let frustration creep in through the year. The team led the league in comedic highlights and never failed to deliver an entertaining performance every time out this season.
Kevin Kisner, who sat out Tuesday, had the chip heard ‘round the world earlier in the season when he drilled the flagstick and had his teammates in stitches. Woods brought the house down last week when he misunderstood a yardage and hit his wedge 99 yards on a 199-yard shot.
It was Kim’s turn to provide the laughs this time and he didn’t disappoint, prematurely flipping his wedge in celebration at No. 8 just before his ball lipped out of the cup. Woods, Homa and Kim were all in tears.
Tom Kim celebrates early as chip shot just misses at TGL
“I’m gonna wait patiently before it goes in (from now on),” Kim said. “Learned my lesson big time.”
Woods had another great one-liner earlier when Kim told him he was born in 2002.
“I had won three Masters by the time you were born,” Woods said.
The 15-time major champion had some on-course highlights as well, driving the green from 260 yards out in the rough at "The Spear," the par-5 fourth hole.
Tiger Woods amped after incredible approach finds green at TGL
“I’m proud of my teammates,” Woods said. “I’m proud of what we have built here and the excitement that we were able to bring to Jupiter, but more importantly to the game of golf.”
Tuesday’s match had a little bit of everything, including some huge names in attendance at SoFi Center – Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP Josh Allen, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, 11-time MLB All-Star Roger Clemens and five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion, who serenaded SoFi Center with a rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” alongside ESPN’s Marty Smith.
The league now takes a week off before the Semifinal matches begin. Jupiter finished the regular season in fifth place at 1-4-0.