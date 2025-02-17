The Bay Golf Club stays undefeated, beats Boston Common Golf in TGL tripleheader finale
2 Min Read
Written by TGL Staff
Fans in attendance for a Presidents Day tripleheader at SoFi Center were growing increasingly vocal throughout the day, as beverages flowed and teams traded blows in a series of nail-biting matches.
They called for the hammer on almost every hole and they playfully booed The Bay’s Wyndham Clark when he chose to lay up at the par-5 second hole, "The Spear," early in the third and final match against Boston Common Golf.
“We’ll get ‘em cheering for us here soon,” Clark said.
Indeed they did, culminating in an epic finish Clark seemed to manifest near the end of triples.
“I just want my moment, one time,” said Clark, who had played well but to that point did not have a highlight-reel chip-in or massive putt.
With the match tied on the 15th and final hole, Clark made a 10-foot eagle putt to give The Bay a 5-4 victory over Boston and close out an action-packed day in TGL presented by SoFi.
Wyndham Clark walks off The Bay Golf Club with clutch eagle at TGL
“That was your moment!” Åberg said, giving the 2023 U.S. Open champion a playful shove in celebration.
The Bay still had the adrenaline going from an impressive performance in the second match of the day, in which it topped Atlanta Drive GC 6-5 in a back-and-forth battle. The second win of the day was even more hard-fought and propelled The Bay to first place in the SoFi Cup Standings with six points.
Åberg had a handful of moments throughout the day on the heels of his The Genesis Invitational victory Sunday on the PGA TOUR. He made a pressure-packed six-footer to tie the 14th hole, which was worth two points after Boston opted to throw the hammer. That kept the match tied entering the final hole and set the stage for Clark.
Boston made good use of the hammer in the opening hole, throwing it ahead of a 9-foot birdie attempt for Hideki Matsuyama in his TGL debut. Matsuyama buried it for a quick 2-0 Boston lead.
Keegan Bradley had a big moment with a chip-in for eagle at the 10th and another singles win at the 13th on another tough night for the Ballfrogs.
Keegan Bradley holes electric chip-in eagle at TGL
Boston remains with one point in the SoFi Cup Standings after another heartbreaker to fall to 0-2-1 on the season.
The Ballfrogs next play Atlanta at 9 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 24, the second match of a TGL doubleheader kicking off with Los Angeles Golf Club vs. New York Golf Club at 5 p.m. ET. The Bay is back at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday, Feb. 25, taking on Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club at SoFi Center.