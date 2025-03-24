Atlanta Drive GC takes TGL Finals Match 1, tops New York Golf Club on last putt

Trailing 2-0, New York got right back in it with wins at holes No. 5 and 6. Rickie Fowler got the rally going at the par-3 fifth, hitting his tee shot to 4 feet – the closest approach at Set in Stone all season. Schauffele rolled it in from there for birdie to get New York on the board for the first time. NYGC tied it up at the sixth with a par, making it 2-2 after Atlanta made a mess of the par-4 Flex.