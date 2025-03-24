Atlanta Drive GC takes TGL Finals Match 1, tops New York Golf Club on last putt
Written by TGL Staff
With overtime looking likely after a back-and-forth contest, Patrick Cantlay came through in the clutch like he’s done so many times this season to deliver a 6-5 victory for Atlanta Drive GC over New York Golf Club Monday in Match 1 of the Finals Series in TGL presented by SoFi.
Atlanta now has a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series to determine the winner of the SoFi Cup, with New York needing to win out from here.
Match 2 tees off at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday and will be immediately followed by Match 3 at 9 p.m., if necessary. Matches will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.
Matched up with his longtime Ryder Cup teammate Xander Schauffele and tied at 5 on the 15th and final hole, Cantlay made a 6-footer for birdie while Schauffele made par to give his team the big edge going into Tuesday night.
Patrick Cantlay holes birdie putt to give ATL a 1-0 series lead at TGL Finals
Atlanta overcame a two-point deficit and tied the match in dramatic fashion on the second hole of Singles, the par-4 Loot on the Line. With Rickie Fowler in for par and Billy Horschel looking at a 9-footer for birdie, Justin Thomas and Cantlay discussed a Hammer throw and Horschel overheard.
“I got it,” Horschel said. “I’m making it.”
That was good enough for Thomas to throw the Hammer, which New York accepted. Horschel rolled in the putt, tied the match 4-4 and went absolutely nuts, throwing two huge fist pumps and screaming back at New York fans in the crowd with one of the biggest celebrations TGL has seen all season.
Billy Horschel’s clutch birdie putt on the hammer at TGL Finals
“That was really the momentum turner, I thought, for the match,” Cantlay said. “We needed it, and Billy stepped up.”
NYGC only threw one of their three Hammers throughout the night and said they didn’t have a lot of good opportunities to throw it. Schauffele did say he regretted accepting the Hammer on the 11th hole prior to Horschel’s birdie make.
“Questionable Hammer decision,” Schauffele said. “The golf was plenty good enough to have won the match tonight.”
New York, which never led until the 10th hole, threw the Hammer for the first time all night with Cameron Young standing over a 9-footer for eagle at the par-5 Sterling. Atlanta accepted and Young buried it to huge roars from the SoFi Center crowd as NYGC took a 4-2 lead.
Trailing 2-0, New York got right back in it with wins at holes No. 5 and 6. Rickie Fowler got the rally going at the par-3 fifth, hitting his tee shot to 4 feet – the closest approach at Set in Stone all season. Schauffele rolled it in from there for birdie to get New York on the board for the first time. NYGC tied it up at the sixth with a par, making it 2-2 after Atlanta made a mess of the par-4 Flex.
Atlanta got on the board first with a Hammer throw at the second. New York had an 11-footer for birdie while Atlanta had just 4 feet. Fowler, who would have been putting, seemed keen to accept but Schauffele noted that a make-rate from 11 feet is less than 50 percent. New York ultimately decided to decline and fall behind 1-0.
Atlanta added to its lead with a bit of luck at the fourth, the par-5 Riptide. After a perfect tee shot from Thomas, Horschel mishit a 3-iron off the bottom of the face. His ball barely cleared the penalty area and took a big hop off the rocks, running up onto the green to nine feet. Cantlay drained the eagle putt to make it 2-0 Atlanta.
New York now needs to run the table and win both Match 2 and Match 3 on Tuesday night, but keep in mind this team started the year 0-2 and performed with their backs against the wall all season just to get to this point.
“This isn’t something we haven’t already faced this season,” Schauffele said, “so it’ll be a fun go [Tuesday].”