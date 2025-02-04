Los Angeles Golf Club earns commanding 6-2 victory over Boston Common
3 Min Read
Written by TGL Staff
Rory McIlroy stood tall on the 18th green Sunday, trophy in hand and a big grin on his face after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Tuesday night he slouched down, hands on his knees, and shook his head as an 8-foot birdie putt to win the 10th hole and get Boston Common Golf back in the match burned the edge.
Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa was dancing from his first tee shot on and ultimately secured the victory for his team with a par at No. 11 as Los Angeles Golf Club topped the Ballfrogs with a 6-2 win in TGL presented by SoFi in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Los Angeles grabbed first place outright with its second victory at SoFi Center and turned in another dominant performance, with Morikawa, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood taking a 5-0 lead into Singles and never letting Boston see a window of opportunity. They held the Hammer on the first hole and never put it in play, despite plenty of not-so-subtle requests from the fans in the house on the campus of Palm Beach State College.
Justin Rose teases Boston Common with near run-in make at TGL
“We don’t need the Hammer! We’re fine!” Fleetwood shouted back at the crowd midway through the ninth hole, at which point McIlroy, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley were growing increasingly frustrated with the lack of scoring opportunities.
“Momentum counts for a lot,” Scott said. “This moves really quick and the points got away from us tonight. It was hard to claw back and the Hammer seemed to vanish. As that stayed away, our chances dwindled.”
Said Morikawa: “If you can get under their skin, that’s exactly what you want to do.”
Fleetwood, a 34-year-old Englishman, fit right in throughout his TGL debut, replacing Sahith Theegala in the lineup following Los Angeles’ 12-1 win over Jupiter Links Golf Club last month. Fleetwood hit a perfect drive that led to a bridie and a 1-0 lead for Los Angeles at the first hole and extended the lead to 3-0 with a 7-foot birdie make at No. 3.
“How much fun is [this]? What a team. What a group of lads,” Fleetwood said. “This is a challenging game in a different environment, in a really cool environment. ... It’s epic, isn’t it?”
Boston turned it up a notch in Singles with Bradley winning both holes against Rose, earning two points that could prove critical in the event of a tiebreaker in the standings entering the postseason. That was a nice constellation for the diehard New England sports fan, who has entered SoFi Center wearing Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics jerseys ahead of his first two matches.
Keegan Bradley’s near ace leads to birdie at TGL
The night began on a somber note with a moment of silence for Tiger Woods’ mom, Kultida Woods, who died Tuesday at age 80. Kultida was in attendance last week for Woods and Jupiter’s overtime win over Boston and remained her son’s biggest supporter.
Los Angeles earned another two points with the victory and now sits alone on top of the SoFi Cup Standings with four total points. Boston remains at one total point after its overtime loss to Jupiter last week.
TGL is off next week and will be followed by a Presidents Day tripleheader on Feb. 17, which begins with Los Angeles taking on Atlanta Drive Golf Club at 1 p.m. ET. Boston is also in action in the final match of the night at 7 p.m. against The Bay Golf Club. Atlanta and The Bay will compete in the second match at 4 p.m.