Start spreading the news: New York Golf Club is in playoffs
Written by TGL Staff
And then there were four.
New York Golf Club came out on top with a 10-6 victory over Boston Common Golf on Monday, eliminating the Ballfrogs from playoff contention and securing the No. 4 seed in the SoFi Cup Standings entering the Semifinals in two weeks.
NYGC knew Monday was a win-and-in match, capping another doubleheader in TGL presented by SoFi. Los Angeles Golf Club locked up the No. 1 overall seed with a comeback win over The Bay Golf Club in the first match.
New York will face Los Angeles in one of two Semifinals matchups March 17-18 at SoFi Center, while The Bay and Atlanta Drive GC will square off in the other Semifinal on the campus of Palm Beach State College.
The win marked an impressive second-half turnaround for New York, getting things going with a 10-3 triumph over Jupiter last month and finishing the job on Monday.
“After the start we had coming in this season, [the mindset] really was just to try to get into the playoffs. But we wanted to play well,” Rickie Fowler said. “After going out 0-2, we were just trying to dig and find something. Great to have Xander [Schauffele] back in today. We’re just starting to find some form, so it’s good timing.”
Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley nearly trade aces on No. 14 at TGL
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was in attendance and Fowler put a huge smile on his face when he nearly aced the par-3 14th hole. Monday also represented a return to the lineup for Schauffele, who had missed several matches with a rib injury.
“It’s nice to get the juices flowing,” Schauffele said. “Watching the boys from afar and that tight match the other night against LA motivated me to come out and try to help them. It was good. Whenever someone needed a pick-me up we were able to do that. It was a good team win.”
The Ballfrogs’ playoff hopes were dashed for good at the 12th hole, where Schauffele made an 11-footer for birdie with the Hammer in play to give New York a 7-6 lead. While Boston was still in the match, they were mathematically eliminated from the postseason after Schauffele’s birdie, having fallen too far behind in total holes won, a playoff tiebreaker.
Schauffele locked up the No. 4 seed for New York with a two-point win at the 15th – while Boston had already been eliminated, NYGC would have needed Atlanta to beat Jupiter in Tuesday’s match to avoid a tiebreaker scenario had they lost.
Boston’s Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Adam Scott fought hard throughout, sparked by an inspirational note from Boston Red Sox Hall-of-Famer David Ortiz – who helped Boston come back from down 3-0 to beat the New York Yankees in seven games in the 2004 American League Championship Series.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” McIlroy said. “I’ve been sort of a part of this from when it was just an idea and to see it come to life this year and see the reception to it, that’s been really cool and something I’m very proud of.”
The regular season concludes Tuesday with Jupiter taking on Atlanta at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. While Atlanta has already locked up a playoff spot, they could jump up to the No. 2 seed – securing honors and the first pick in lineup selection – by winning the match and winning at least 11 total holes.