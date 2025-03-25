Atlanta Drive completes epic comeback over NYGC to claim inaugural TGL title
2 Min Read
Written by TGL Staff
Billy Horschel practically floated across the green, dropping his putter and throwing his hat in celebration after a 17-foot birdie putt gave Atlanta Drive GC its first lead of the night on the penultimate hole.
Those were the types of moments that stood out all season in TGL presented by SoFi, and it was the moment that helped Atlanta capture the SoFi Cup in a dramatic 4-3 victory over New York Golf Club in Match 2 of the best-of-three Finals Series.
New York still had a chance at the 15th and threw the Hammer before Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young hit their tee shots. An up-and-down for birdie from Cantlay sealed the deal and the celebration was on for the first-ever TGL champions.
“I hit the spot, it looked good," Horschel said of the lengthy birdie putt on No. 14. "Two feet out I knew it was in the hole and I blacked out. I think I said some expletives. I think I said something about this being my house. It was a lot of fun.”
Billy Horschel holes clutch birdie putt on the Hammer, leading to ATL victory at TGL Finals
Atlanta was never out of it despite falling behind 3-0 through 11 holes. The team still had all three Hammers at that point and made good use of them all, winning four points through holes 12-14 for the epic comeback win.
They first cut into the lead at the par-3 12th with their first Hammer throw of the night after Cantlay hit his tee shot to 4 feet. New York declined to make it 3-1.
Atlanta threw its second Hammer and added another point at the 13th when Xander Schauffele hit his approach shot in the bunker. New York declined and the lead was down to 3-2.
Schauffele gave New York a 3-0 lead with a birdie at the 10th as Atlanta’s struggles on the green continued. Teammate Lucas Glover, watching from the stands at SoFi Center, was hopeful they could get it going in a bit of foreshadowing.
“We’re still fine,” Lucas Glover said. “We’ve got a lot of golf to play.”
Neither team could gain an edge until the par-3 seventh hole, where Thomas took an aggressive line at the flag and saw his ball roll long into a back left bunker. Xander Schauffele hit his tee shot inside 5 feet and Atlanta eventually conceded the hole to make it 1-0 New York.
Xander Schauffele throws a dart to start the scoring at TGL Finals
Things got a bit heated at the par-4 eighth hole, "Bluebonnet," when Schauffele threw the Hammer at almost the exact same time that Justin Thomas addressed the ball prior to an 11-foot par putt to tie the hole. Rules official Mark Russell declared Thomas had not “totally addressed the ball” prior to the Hammer throw, meaning it would stand. Atlanta ultimately declined after a bit of chirping and New York took a 2-0 lead entering the final hole of Triples.