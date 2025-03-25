Atlanta Drive completes epic comeback over NYGC to claim inaugural TGL title

Things got a bit heated at the par-4 eighth hole, "Bluebonnet," when Schauffele threw the Hammer at almost the exact same time that Justin Thomas addressed the ball prior to an 11-foot par putt to tie the hole. Rules official Mark Russell declared Thomas had not “totally addressed the ball” prior to the Hammer throw, meaning it would stand. Atlanta ultimately declined after a bit of chirping and New York took a 2-0 lead entering the final hole of Triples.