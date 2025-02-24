Atlanta Drive GC defeats Boston Common Golf to clinch playoff berth
Written by TGL Staff
After a back-and-forth tilt, Billy Horschel made birdie at the par-3 14th hole to clinch a victory for Atlanta Drive GC over Boston Common Golf and lock up a playoff spot with a 6-3 victory Monday in TGL presented by SoFi.
His first stop after clinching the win at No. 14 – Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Drive CG owner Arthur Blank, posted up at SoFi Center like always when his team is in action.
“Welcome to the playoffs!” Horschel said, shaking Blank’s hand as teammates Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas joined. He also couldn’t resist a bit of trash talk with PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, a Massachusetts native seated next to Blank.
“Sorry we beat your Boston team,” Horschel quipped.
The trio then returned for the 15th and final hole of Singles on a night that encapsulated Atlanta's successful 3-1 start on the year.
“We’ve got it all,” Thomas said. “I think Pat and I both kind of let Billy do his thing and stay out of his way. I bring some emotion when I need it and Pat is probably our person keeping us within reason. He’s the parent of the group, so we make a great team and we fill in the gaps in each other’s games nicely.”
Billy Horschel’s tee shot and Atlanta hammer add two crucial points at TGL
While Boston CG is still mathematically alive in the SoFi Cup Standings, Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama played it like a must-win match and came up just short, falling to 0-3-1 on the season.
Los Angeles Golf Club clinched a playoff spot in the opening match with a ridiculous 5-4 overtime win over New York Golf Club to start Monday’s doubleheader. Los Angeles was down 4-0 through 11 holes before rallying to secure the victory and ensure a top-four finish. The Bay Golf Club also locked up a postseason appearance with New York falling in the opener.
Thomas got the trash talk started early in the night cap after a strong drive at the first hole and never let up.
“I wouldn’t take that line,” he told Boston’s Keegan Bradley as he was preparing to hit. “I don’t know if you can cover that bunker.”
While Boston took a 2-1 lead early, things shifted at the 12th hole with the match tied 2-2. Cantlay – who's embraced the "Patty Ice" nickname by putting Foreigner’s “Cold as Ice” in his walkup rotation – scared the hole and hit it to 3 feet while McIlroy missed just off the green. Atlanta threw the Hammer, Boston accepted and lost two points – despite a near chip-in from McIlroy to tie the hole – and Atlanta never looked back.
Patrick Cantlay’s tight tee shot and hammer give Atlanta two points at TGL
Atlanta jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the par-5 second, "Sterling," with Thomas and Horschel combining on a slick up-and-down for birdie. Boston got one back at the fourth hole thanks to a strong bunker shot from McIlroy, who was dialed in early – he nearly gave Boston a 1-0 lead out of the gate when he hit the pin with a wedge on the first.
That’s the story of Boston’s season to date – close, but not enough to collect a victory. The Ballfrogs now need help to make the postseason ahead of their fifth and final match at 7 p.m. on March 3 against New York Golf Club.
Atlanta will look to improve its position in the standings at 7 p.m. on March 4 as it takes on Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club.