The Five: Ludvig Åberg's arrival headlines favorite stories from FedExCup Fall

“Getting into the event was an opportunity, but making the cut and making a check, we can at least pay our bills next couple months,” he said. “You know, I took a big leap of faith trusting in the Lord a couple weeks ago, and I told my wife I couldn’t have been more confident in the decision I made. We had been praying for just clarity and just direction on what to do, and discernment. This week was an unknown after I qualified, but I think the Lord has shown, 'Matt, this is where you’re supposed to be. Stop playing for yourself and for worldly things, just glorify me.'”