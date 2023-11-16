FedExCup Fall update: Maverick McNealy returns to form, jumps inside the top 125

C.T. Pan, No. 129 in the FedExCup Fall standings, withdrew from The RSM Classic midway through the first round with a left wrist injury. Pan was 6 over through nine holes when he pulled out. He will finish outside the top 125 for the second time in seven years on TOUR … Carl Yuan, No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings, has given himself some breathing room. He was 3 under through 13 holes when the first round was suspended due to darkness. He is projected at No. 116 in the standings … Doug Ghim, No. 121 in the FedExCup Fall standings, is 1 over through 16 with 15 pars and the lone bogey coming on the 15th hole. He is projected right on the number at No. 125 in the standings … Henrik Norlander, No. 126 in the FedExCup Fall standings, is bogey-free through 13 holes with three birdies on the day. Sitting in a tie for 20th,he is projected at No. 119 … Andrew Novak, No. 124 in the FedExCup Fall standings, carded a 1-under 69 at the Seaside Course, but his projection has fallen two spots to No. 126 … Troy Merritt, No. 123 in the FedExCup Fall standings, is 1 over through 13 and has fallen outside the top 125 to No. 127.