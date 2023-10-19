Rookie sensation Eric Cole embraces every opportunity to shine on the big stage

He put his name on the map at the Honda Classic in February, where he finished second in a playoff with Chris Kirk. That’s when most first learned his story. About how Cole is the son of PGA TOUR and The Amateur Championship winner Bobby Cole and former LPGA pro Laura Baugh. Or how Cole played golf for Nova Southeastern University (a Division II university in Fort Lauderdale) and spent more than 10 years cleaning up on the mini-tour circuit. And even about how Cole injured his back and had doubts about whether he ever would get to golf’s biggest stage.