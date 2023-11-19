Ludvig Åberg’s runaway win at The RSM Classic foreshadows the future

Åberg has played 14 professional events since turning pro in June out of Texas Tech, and he has already won two of them. He was victorious earlier this year on the DP World Tour , in the process becoming the quickest player to compete in a Ryder Cup after turning pro. He’s finished outside the top 25 just three times as a pro. His worst finish in his last eight worldwide starts is T14. In addition to his two wins, he also has a runner-up where he lost in a playoff, at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and was the 54-hole leader at the DP World Tour’s top event, the BMW PGA Championship (he eventually finished 10th).