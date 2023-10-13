Lexi Thompson bounces back with 69, ends monumental week at Shriners Children's Open at even par

She spent the next 20 minutes doing the rounds, smiling through what was surely a tinge of disappointment. Thompson came to the Children’s Shriners Open to inspire. She would do that regardless of how she played. She was just the seventh woman to compete in a PGA TOUR event. And the scene that greeted her after the various media stops was evidence of her impact. So were the galleries that followed her play, which several TOUR pros remarked were the largest of any they saw all week.