See who earned spots at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Genesis Invitational via The Next 10
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Georgia – California native J.J. Spaun grew up attending The Genesis Invitational and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. They’re two of his favorite events to play, but the recent designation of these California stops as Signature Events meant a high bar to gain access.
Spaun emphatically cleared that bar Sunday, carding a final-round 63 at The RSM Classic to finish T13 and cement his spot in The Next 10, granting access to next season’s first two Signature Events following The Sentry.
Spaun finished No. 58 on the FedExCup Fall standings; and Nos. 51-60 after The RSM Classic earned spots at AT&T Pebble Beach and The Genesis, as did the top 50 players on the 2023 FedExCup standings (finalized during the FedExCup Playoffs in August).
It’s a full-circle moment for Spaun, a Los Angeles native who competed at The Genesis Invitational in 2016 via the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption. He earned his first TOUR card via that year’s Korn Ferry Tour and has maintained status since.
“It’s huge,” Spaun said after The RSM Classic’s final round. “I've gone to those tournaments as a kid and always that's kind of what inspired me to play golf professionally because I saw all those great players at The Genesis and the Pebble Beach tournaments. It's a dream of mine. I never skipped those every year that I'm on TOUR.
“I didn't have the greatest of Thursday and Friday (this week) and turned it on on the weekend. I really like this course and it fits my game, so I did what I needed to do as best I could have.”
The Next 10 players from the FedExCup Fall standings finalized after The RSM Classic’s final round: Mackenzie Hughes, Beau Hossler, Ludvig Åberg, Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery, Matt Kuchar, Nick Hardy, Spaun, Sam Ryder and Luke List.
Åberg won The RSM Classic to move inside The Next 10 in dramatic fashion, ascending from No. 96 to No. 53. Åberg bumped out Alex Smalley, who fell from No. 57 to No. 61 with a T44 finish at Sea Island Golf Club.
Spaun began The RSM Classic at No. 59 on the FedExCup Fall standings and stood T30 on The RSM Classic's leaderboard heading into the final round, in jeopardy of falling outside the top 60 on the standings. An eight-birdie, one-bogey Sunday provided some breathing room on that bubble.
Late Sunday afternoon, Spaun’s longtime friend Ryder assumed the role of The Next 10 bubble boy. With two holes to play, Ryder was projected as No. 60. One bogey would move him to No. 61, behind Smalley. Ryder finished par-birdie to cement his spot at the AT&T and The Genesis alongside Spaun, with whom he competed on PGA TOUR Canada in 2015.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.