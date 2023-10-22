FedExCup Fall update: Beau Hossler solidifies position in the Next 10

Hossler was firmly in the mix through 54 holes and was in the final group Sunday in Japan. He couldn’t get any momentum on his side – as Collin Morikawa put the pedal to the floor early and never looked back, winning by six shots – but his tie for second was his fifth top-10 finish of the season and his best result on TOUR since he lost in a playoff at the 2018 Texas Children's Houston Open.