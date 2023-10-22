FedExCup Fall update: Beau Hossler solidifies position in the Next 10
Written by Adam Stanley
Beau Hossler has come a long way from being the young California kid making a splash at the 2012 U.S. Open in his home state. As a 17-year-old, he went on to finish tied for 29th after holding the outright lead at the midpoint of the second round that year.
Now 28, Hossler has been chipping away and climbing the ladder of the PGA TOUR. With a tie for second at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, he has all but locked up his spot in the Next 10 – and the opportunity to tee it up at two Signature Events in his native California in 2024.
Hossler, who birdied the closing par-5 18th Sunday to shoot an even-par 70, held onto the 51st spot on the FedExCup Fall standings. With just three events left on the TOUR’s calendar this fall, it’s highly unlikely he’ll be bumped from the Next 10. Those who finish between Nos. 51 and 60 at the conclusion of The RSM Classic will earn starts at next year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational.
Hossler will tee it up at the World Wide Technology Championship in early November as his final event of the season.
“Really strenuous schedule, particularly with the top 50 being so important this year, I wanted to give myself the best chance to do that,” Hossler said. “Fell a little bit short, but I guess a little bit of icing on the cake here to play so far pretty darn well in the fall and secure I guess now … a couple starts to start the year.
“My whole thing, and I've said this from top to bottom, you want the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world and that's where they'll be.”
Hossler was firmly in the mix through 54 holes and was in the final group Sunday in Japan. He couldn’t get any momentum on his side – as Collin Morikawa put the pedal to the floor early and never looked back, winning by six shots – but his tie for second was his fifth top-10 finish of the season and his best result on TOUR since he lost in a playoff at the 2018 Texas Children's Houston Open.
“Probably the last three months for me has been a significant trend in the right direction,” Hossler said. “I'm tired of talking about what I'm capable of doing, it's about time I just do it. You know, me and my team know what I'm capable of and I just hope to do it.”
Signature Event watch
J.J. Spaun moved from No. 63 to No. 56 and inside the Next 10. Spaun, who finished tied for sixth at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, made seven straight cuts leading into this no-cut event. This was his second top-10 finish since beginning that stretch.
Taylor Montgomery held his spot inside the Next 10 and moved up four spots from No. 56 to No. 52 after a tie for 16th in Japan.
Robby Shelton, who finished tied for fourth, moved up 13 spots from No. 93 to No. 80. Shelton, who bookended his week in Japan with rounds of 65 on Thursday and Sunday, notched his third top-10 finish of the season with a tie for fourth at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Entering the tournament, he had only made two cuts in his past 11 events, tracing back to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Other Movers
- Satoshi Kodaira, winner of the 2018 RBC Heritage, jumped 29 spots from No. 183 to No. 154 as he chases a spot inside the top 125. Kodaira finished T12 at the ZOZO.
- Akshay Bhatia zipped up nine spots from No. 106 to 97 after a tie for 21st.
- Will Gordon, who tied Bhatia for 21st at the ZOZO, moved up six spots from No. 111 to No. 105 – further cementing his position in the top 125.
- 54-hole leader Justin Suh struggled Sunday to a 4-over 74, but he still notched his third top-10 finish of the season (first since THE PLAYERS) and moved up eight spots in the FedExCup standings from No. 85 to No. 77.