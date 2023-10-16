Tom Kim becomes the youngest player since Tiger Woods to win three PGA TOUR titles

Sarazen is one of five players to win the career Grand Slam. His 38 PGA TOUR wins include seven major triumphs. He was just 20 years old when he won both the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in 1922. He went on to win three PGAs (1922, ’23, ’33), two U.S. Opens (1922, ’32) and had one victory apiece at The Open Championship (1932) and the Masters (1935). Sarazen’s win in the second Masters, made famous by his albatross at the par-5 15th in the final round, was sandwiched between Smith’s victories in the first and third editions of the tournament.