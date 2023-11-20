Meet the 10: Adrian Meronk leads DP World Tour players to earn dual membership on PGA TOUR

Still only 33 years old, Olesen is having one of the best years of his career. The member of Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup team moved back inside the top 100 of the OWGR after falling outside the top 400 in 2021. He got hot early in the DP World Tour schedule, winning the Thailand Open and carding five other top 20s in his first seven starts. Consecutive top-10s followed by a third-place finish two weeks ago at the Nedbank Golf Challenge secured his dual membership.