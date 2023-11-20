Meet the 10: Adrian Meronk leads DP World Tour players to earn dual membership on PGA TOUR
10 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
As Rory McIlroy officially secured his fifth Race to Dubai title and Nicolai Hojgaard sank the final putt of his breakthrough win at the DP World Tour Championship, a few more players rejoiced.
For the first time, another incentive was on the line: dual membership on the PGA TOUR.
As part of the Strategic Alliance with the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour, the top 10 players on the final Race to Dubai Rankings who were not already exempt on the PGA TOUR for 2024 earned TOUR cards for next year. Players will hold status on both tours, giving the best on the DP World Tour access to the PGA TOUR while still maintaining the flexibility to play in Europe.
Adrian Meronk finished atop the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking. His three wins proved enough to vault him above the rest. Rasmus Hojgaard, twin brother of Nicolai Hojgaard, fell just short of joining his brother on the PGA TOUR in 2024. He finished 11th. Nine different nationalities are represented in the top 10.
Nicolai Hojgaard and Min Woo Lee, who both finished inside the top 10 of the Race to Dubai rankings, did not earn TOUR status through their finishes on the Race to Dubai.. Instead, they earned their TOUR cards by earning an amount of nonmember FedExCup points equal to or greater than No. 125 in the final FedExCup standings.
Here’s a look at the 10 DP World Tour players who earned dual membership on the PGA TOUR. (Note: Official World Golf Ranking is updated through Nov. 12.)
Adrian Meronk
Age: 30
Official World Golf Ranking: 46th
Meronk won three times on the DP World Tour, holding the top spot in the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking for much of the season. A T32 finish at the DP World Tour Championship ensured he ended the season the same way. By finishing No. 1, Meronk earns full PGA TOUR status for 2024 and an exemption into THE PLAYERS Championship.
Adrian Meronk works toward becoming first Polish PGA TOUR member
The 30-year-old Meronk, who became the first man of Polish descent to earn DP World Tour membership in 2019, narrowly missed out on a captain’s pick from Luke Donald to play on the European Ryder Cup Team. He left no doubt about achieving dual membership, though.
Career wins worldwide: 2019 Open de Portugal (Challenge Tour), 2022 Horizon Irish Open (DP World Tour), 2022 ISPS HANDA Australian Open (DP World Tour), 2023 DS Automobiles Italian Open (DP World Tour), 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters (DP World Tour
Career PGA TOUR starts: 14
PGA TOUR cuts made: 6
Best PGA TOUR finish: T14, 2023 Honda Classic
Ryan Fox
Age: 36
Official World Golf Ranking: 28th
Thanks to a late-season charge, Fox jumped from 30th to second in the eligibility ranking. The New Zealander won the BMW PGA Championship in September, one of three top-three finishes in four starts to rocket up the rankings.
Fox nearly earned his card through Special Temporary Membership. He made 13 TOUR starts and accumulated 351 non-member FedExCup points. But unlike Min Woo Lee and Nicolai Hojgaard, Fox will play on TOUR thanks to his Race to Dubai finish.
Ryan Fox looks to create his own legacy
Fox, 36, is the son of rugby New Zealand All Blacks legend Grant Fox. His grandfather, Merv Wallace, was a professional cricketer. Fox represented New Zealand in the Olympics in 2016 and 2020.
Career wins worldwide: 2014 WA Open Championship (PGA Tour of Australasia), 2015 Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship (PGA Tour of Australasia), 2015 Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge (Challenge Tour), 2019 ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth (DP World Tour), 2022 Ras al Khaimah Classic (DP World Tour), 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (DP World Tour), 2023 BMW PGA Championship (DP World Tour)
Career PGA TOUR starts: 33
PGA TOUR cuts made: 23
Best PGA TOUR finish: T12, 2023 Genesis Scottish Open
Victor Perez
Age: 31
Official World Golf Ranking: 74th
Perez’s TOUR card has been earmarked since the beginning of the year. He won his opening event of the season, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in January and hasn’t left the top 10 since. It marked the most significant victory of his career, his first Rolex Series title, and it came at the right time to capture dual membership.
Victor Perez leads a new wave of French golfers
The Frenchman’s starts in the U.S. have primarily been limited to the majors, though he has shown an ability to play with the TOUR’s best. He finished fourth at the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and T9 at THE PLAYERS Championship that same season.
Career wins worldwide: 2017 Challenge de Espana (Challenge Tour), 2018 Foshan Open (Challenge Tour), 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (DP World Tour), 2022 Dutch Open (DP World Tour), 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (DP World Tour)
Career PGA TOUR starts: 31
PGA TOUR cuts made: 18
Best PGA TOUR finish: Solo fourth, 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Thorbjørn Olesen
Age: 33
Official World Golf Ranking: 76th
Olesen has the most PGA TOUR experience of the top 10, but most came nearly 10 years ago. He earned Special Temporary Membership in 2013 and then spent one season with status on TOUR (2013-14) before returning to Europe to play fulltime. He finished 175th in his lone FedExCup Regular Season. He will hope to improve on that in his second go-around.
Still only 33 years old, Olesen is having one of the best years of his career. The member of Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup team moved back inside the top 100 of the OWGR after falling outside the top 400 in 2021. He got hot early in the DP World Tour schedule, winning the Thailand Open and carding five other top 20s in his first seven starts. Consecutive top-10s followed by a third-place finish two weeks ago at the Nedbank Golf Challenge secured his dual membership.
Thorbjørn Olesen holes out for Eagle at Genesis Scottish Open
Career wins worldwide: 2010 The Princess (Challenge Tour), 2012 Sicilian Open (DP World Tour), 2014 ISPS HANDA Perth International (DP World Tour), 2015 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (DP World Tour), 2016 Turkish Airlines Open (DP World Tour), 2018 Italian Open (DP World Tour), 2022 Betfred British Masters (DP World Tour), 2023 Thailand Classic
Career PGA TOUR starts: 62
PGA TOUR cuts made: 36
Best PGA TOUR finish: T3, 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
Alexander Björk
Age: 33
Official World Golf Ranking: 75th
Björk is the highest-ranked player in the top 10 without a win on DP World Tour this season. Instead, he recorded two runner-up finishes as part of a career-high eight top-10s to earn dual membership.
Alexander Björk reads unbelievable break perfectly for birdie at Genesis Scottish Open
Björk is a relative unknown to American golf fans, having made only three TOUR starts in the U.S. The Swede made his way to the DP World Tour through the Nordic Golf League and the Challenge Tour. He’s spent the last seven seasons on the DP World Tour. He was a top-10 junior tennis player in Sweden before electing to focus on golf.
Career wins worldwide: 2016 Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge (Challenge Tour), 2018 Volvo China Open (DP World Tour)
Career PGA TOUR starts: 12
PGA TOUR cuts made: 6
Best PGA TOUR finish: T28, 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions
Sami Valimaki
Age: 25
Official World Golf Ranking: 109th
A former DP World Tour Rookie of the Year, Valimaki will now have a chance to double up with a shot at the PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year award next season.
Valimaki won the 2020 Oman Open in his sixth career start on the DP World Tour, 18 months after completing his military service in Finland. He captured his second career DP World Tour victory at the 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters to move him into a position to capture dual membership. He was a highly touted junior player, ranking inside the top 10 of the World Amateur Golf Rankings in 2018.
Sami Välimäki's clutch play leads to made the cut at The Open
Career wins worldwide: 2020 Oman Open (DP World Tour), 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (DP World Tour)
Career PGA TOUR starts: 6
PGA TOUR cuts made: 4
Best PGA TOUR finish: T24, 2022 Genesis Scottish Open
Robert MacIntyre
Age: 27
Official World Golf Ranking: 57th
It’s a name American golf fans will recognize after 2023. MacIntyre charged up the leaderboard with a Sunday 64 and nearly won the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy in one of the most dramatic finishes of the year. He went undefeated at the Ryder Cup for Team Europe a few months later. Another former DP World Tour Rookie of the Year, MacIntyre beat Cameron Champ, 6 and 4, at the 2017 Ryder Cup.
Robert MacIntyre's breakout performance at Genesis Scottish Open
The Scotsman only started focusing on golf when he was 17 years old. He grew up playing his favorite sport, shinty. Between the ages of 13 and 17, he played for his local club, Oban Camanachd. His late grandfather, Dougie MacIntyre Sr., is considered one of the best to ever play.
Career wins worldwide: 2017 Sahara Kuwait Championship (MENA Tour), 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown (DP World Tour), 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open (DP World Tour)
Career PGA TOUR starts: 29
PGA TOUR cuts made: 24
Best PGA TOUR finish: Solo second, 2023 Genesis Scottish Open
Matthieu Pavon
Age: 31
Official World Golf Ranking: 107th
Pavon was the only golfer that moved inside the top 10 of the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking in the final week. He finished T5 at the DP World Tour Championship to jump from 13th to eighth and secure dual membership.
Matthieu Pavon’s incredible ace at U.S. Open
Pavon has played on the DP World Tour since 2016. He earned his maiden DP World Tour victory earlier this season in his 185th start, going wire-to-wire in October at the Spanish Open.
Career wins worldwide: 2023 acciona Open de España presented by Madrid (DP World Tour)
Career PGA TOUR starts: 8
PGA TOUR cuts made: 3
Best PGA TOUR finish: T25, 2018 U.S. Open
Jorge Campillo
Age: 37
Official World Golf Ranking: 108th
Campillo attended Indiana University, where he became one of the most successful players in program history with nine intercollegiate titles. As a junior in 2008, he won the Big Ten "triple crown,” earning Big Ten Golfer of the Year honors, and winning the Les Bolstad Award (presented to the Big Ten player with the lowest scoring average) as well as the Big Ten Championship. He played in the Palmer Cup three times and was twice a first-team All-American.
He finished runner-up six times on the DP World Tour before securing his first victory at the 2019 Trophee Hassan II. Less than a year later, he added his second title at the 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. His third win, the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, was his most consequential, earning him dual membership.
Campillo represented Spain in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Career wins worldwide: 2019 Trophee Hassan II (DP World Tour), 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters (DP World Tour), 2023 Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa (DP World Tour)
Career PGA TOUR starts: 14
PGA TOUR cuts made: 5
Best PGA TOUR finish: T27, 2018 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
Ryo Hisatsune
Age: 21
Official World Golf Ranking: 83rd
The youngest player in the top 10, the 21-year-old Hisatsune’s rise is rather remarkable. He became the first Japanese golfer to win in Continental Europe in 40 years with his maiden DP World Tour victory during his rookie season at the 2023 Cazoo Open de France. Now he’s headed for back-to-back rookie seasons as he snagged the 10th and final PGA TOUR card through the Race to Dubai Rankings – PGA TOUR Eligibility ranking.
Ryo Hisatsune's near hole-out is the Shot of the Day
He turned professional in 2020 and finished atop the Japan Challenge Tour's money list in 2020-21 with three victories in three months.
Career wins worldwide: 2023 Cazoo Open de France (DP World Tour)
Career PGA TOUR starts: 5
PGA TOUR cuts made: 5
Best PGA TOUR finish: T6, 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP