Ludvig Aberg leaps from PGA TOUR U to Ryder Cup in Rome

Aberg would rank second on the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season (+0.921 per round) – sandwiched between Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy – if he had enough rounds to qualify for the statistical rankings. Aberg is the only player who’s averaged at least 315 yards off the tee and hit at least 60% of his fairways this season (among players with at least 25 rounds played).