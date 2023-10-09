Luke List enjoys an unlikely win after 'rollercoaster' finish at Sanderson Farms Championship

List got off to a solid start in Mississippi, firing rounds of 66-66 before staying steady through the weekend. He shot a 2-under 70 on Sunday. List started the week No. 119 in the FedExCup standing but is set to move up to No. 61 – meaning he’ll be firmly in the mix for the Next 10. The win also earned him a spot in The Sentry and the Masters – a nice treat for someone who lives in Augusta, Georgia – amongst plenty more rewards as a TOUR winner for the first time since the Famers Insurance Open in 2022.