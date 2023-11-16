Jon Trasamar, college teammate who inspired Erik van Rooyen, passes away

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the news of Jon's passing,” Allie Trasamar, Jon’s wife, posted to his GoFundMe page on Wednesday. “Over the past few weeks, Jon was surrounded by an outpouring of love as friends and family reached out to him and traveled from all over the country to be with him. The joy he found in those moments with his loved ones are memories I will forever hold close to my heart.