Sahith Theegala stays true to himself in maiden victory at Fortinet Championship

Theegala thinks in shapes. He grew up imagining trees were right in front of him on the driving range, forcing himself to hit draws and fades. In his mind, his swing was never good enough to rely on a straight shot. It was boring, too. His dispersion has tightened over the years, but he hasn’t wavered from his style. On the par-5 12th, Theegala roasted a low drive that never got 50 feet above the ground to stay below the wind. He made birdie. When he needed to hit a good drive on the 16th hole, he called on his swooping cut, the shot he’s relied on since childhood. He hit the fairway, stuck his approach to 7 feet, and drained the putt.