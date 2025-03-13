THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
The Florida Swing continues on as the PGA TOUR's best tee it up for the 51st anniversary of THE PLAYERS Championship. With 750 FedExCup points up for grabs, another thrilling showdown awaits Pete Dye's Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Lucas Glover, J.J. Spaun and Camilo Villegas share the lead at 6-under par when the first round was suspended due to darkness at 7:34 p.m. ET. Rory McIlroy highlights a host of players one back at 5-under, with defending champion Scottie Scheffler opening with a 3-under 69.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Special programming alert:
- ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE: For the first time at THE PLAYERS, ESPN BET brings unprecedented betting coverage and analysis to PGA TOUR Live; learn more about the new streaming partnership and how to watch on ESPN+
- Friday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Saturday: noon-2 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Friday: 1-7 p.m. (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday: 1-7 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m..
|Featured groups/Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-7 p.m
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m
|Featured holes: 8 a.m.-6 p.m
|ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE (Stream 4)
|ESPN BET: 11 a.m.-1 p.m
|ESPN BET: noon-2 p.m
|ESPN BET: 11 a.m.-1 p.m
- Friday: noon-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 1-7 p.m.
- Sunday: noon-6 p.m.
Featured groupings
Featured groups
- Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele (8:24 a.m.)
- Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas (1:29 p.m.)
Featured holes
- Nos. 3 (par 5), 12 (par 4), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)