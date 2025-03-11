ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns with unique insight at THE PLAYERS Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Golfbet Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It’s only fitting that the PGA TOUR’s biggest event of the year would feature the return of its newest streaming offering.
Thousands will descend upon TPC Sawgrass over the course of this week, with a vast majority of fans at THE PLAYERS Championship spending at least a few minutes alongside the par-3 17th and its iconic island green. For fans watching at home, No. 17 will prove a fitting and exciting backdrop for enhanced coverage around the biggest betting storylines of the tournament.
ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE debuted February at the WM Phoenix Open, and the streaming offering returns this week for the second of six total events in 2025. For two hours each day, across all four days of the tournament, experts and analysts will dive into the ever-changing odds from ESPN BET as the action plays out on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course.
Host Jonathan Coachman will be joined in-studio all four days by former TOUR veteran Graham DeLaet, who made six PLAYERS appearances during his playing career. They’ll be stationed in the state-of-the-art PGA TOUR Studios building, a short walk from the 17th tee, to discuss the storylines important to bettors. What are the latest odds around Scottie Scheffler’s bid for an unprecedented third straight PLAYERS title? Which star is best poised to challenge him for the trophy? And which longshots could surprise with a run up the leaderboard or outright sweat come Sunday?
There will also be plenty of attention paid to the par-3 17th, with traders at PENN Entertainment creating an expanded array of prop bets around the most recognizable hole on the course.
Any player to make a hole-in-one on No. 17, a feat we’ve seen five times in the last three years, pays +200. It’s the same return for a single player to birdie the treacherous hole all four days. And if you’d prefer to keep tabs on the carnage, you can even bet the total number of balls that will find the water for the week – an O/U that ESPN BET oddsmakers set at 52.5.
ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE returns at THE PLAYERS
Coachman and DeLaet will be joined by on-course analyst Michael Collins from the 17th hole as well as several guest contributors throughout the week. Will Gray and Ben Everill from Golfbet will join for daily segments, while the list of ESPN BET contributors will include analysts Joe Fortenbaugh, Tyler Fulghum, Kevin Clark and Pamela Maldonado.
While the focus of the discussion will be targeted betting opportunities, there will also be an informative and educational approach in discussing how markets get created and priced with just minutes between shots. The advent of live betting, and with it the influx of “micro-markets” where fans can bet on singular shot or hole outcomes, has ushered in a new avenue for fans to learn more about the sport and remain engaged in week-to-week tournament coverage.
The betting discussion will expand well beyond the finishing stretch of holes, with odds integrations incorporated into look-ins with some of the tournament’s featured groups elsewhere on the course as well as up-to-the-minute odds updates on the secondary and prop markets most relevant to bettors. After all, predicting the tournament winner is the prize all handicappers seek, but finding an unexpected name to crash the top 10 or top 20 at steep odds can sometimes prove just as rewarding – and just as profitable.
As was the case last month in Scottsdale, the stream will lead seamlessly into television coverage all four days to create an additive viewing experience. The first two rounds will air from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, while the timing shifts back an hour for Saturday’s third round from noon-2 p.m. For Sunday’s final round, the bet stream will return to the 11 a.m.-1 p.m. time slot.
This is just the latest stop for ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE, with additional streams planned for the Truist Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, the Travelers Championship and the FedEx St. Jude Championship later this summer. But this week all eyes are on THE PLAYERS, and new innovative content options have been created to help match fan interest on one of the biggest stages of the year.
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.