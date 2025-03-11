ESPN BET feed on PGA TOUR LIVE returns with unique insight at THE PLAYERS Championship

The betting discussion will expand well beyond the finishing stretch of holes, with odds integrations incorporated into look-ins with some of the tournament’s featured groups elsewhere on the course as well as up-to-the-minute odds updates on the secondary and prop markets most relevant to bettors. After all, predicting the tournament winner is the prize all handicappers seek, but finding an unexpected name to crash the top 10 or top 20 at steep odds can sometimes prove just as rewarding – and just as profitable.