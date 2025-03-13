Jordan Spieth’s roller-coaster round results in 70 at THE PLAYERS Championship

“I'm obviously very aware of what I'm doing,” Spieth said with a laugh. “I mean, I feel like I'd like it to be boring, and then I'm still in a position right now where I'm still not at the place I want to be and just trying to work my way there. So when that happens, there's going to be volatility. I don't feel super tight yet, but I do feel like I'm on the right path and I've had a number of tournaments where I've played boring towards the end and I've had plenty where there's volatility too.”