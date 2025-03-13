Korea's Si Woo Kim yearns for second title at THE PLAYERS Championship
4 Min Read
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang
Korean star Si Woo Kim has a "thirst" to win THE PLAYERS Championship for a second time as he attempts to join the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler to achieve the rare feat.
Kim already holds a special place in history when he became the youngest champion at the PGA TOUR’s flagship tournament in 2017 at age 21, after fending off the best field in golf to rise to stardom where he is now a four-time TOUR winner.
When he triumphed in 2017, he took home a crystal trophy, and the prestigious tournament has since introduced a "gold man" trophy crafted in the shape of the swinging golfer, which forms part of the PGA TOUR logo.
“It’s been a while since I’ve won, and I do have a thirst for another win,” said Kim ahead of his ninth start at the TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course. “But if I focus too much on that, it can make me anxious and affect my play. I want to take it shot by shot, and if the opportunity to win comes, I’ll be ready to grab it. Also, since the trophy design has changed, it would be nice to collect the new one.”
Kim always enjoys good vibes returning to TPC Sawgrass and often soaks in the privilege of having a place in the champions' locker room in the clubhouse. Only seven players since the tournament’s inauguration in 1974 have won THE PLAYERS twice, with Nicklaus being the lone three-time champion.
A final round and career best 64 in last year’s PLAYERS, which saw him finish tied for sixth, has given him the added belief that he can challenge the world’s best players for the coveted trophy again.
“I ended the tournament well, and it came together in the back nine," said the 29-year-old. "I was able to finish strongly and that memory gives me a bit of confidence coming into this week.
“I come here every year, but it always feels new. Every time I come, I feel the scale of this tournament is larger than other events, so I want to perform better each year. I’m preparing well for the challenge. There are a lot of fans and the condition of the golf course improves every year. I feel that the TOUR puts a lot of attention into this tournament. The past winners and the prize money have grown, which is why it’s called the fifth major.”
He recalls fondly of his life-changing week in 2017 where he defeated a top field by three strokes with a closing 69 and become only the second Asian golfer after compatriot K.J. Choi (2011) to triumph at THE PLAYERS. While he continues to chase for more victories on the PGA TOUR, having a young family now following the arrival of his son, Theo, last year has changed his outlook.
“It’s definitely the biggest tournament I’ve won," said Kim, who sits 44th on the FedExCup points list following four top 25s in 2025. "Looking back, I feel like I accomplished something great. Because of that, I want to win again. As the tournament continues to grow and the prize money increases, I want to work hard to relive that great memory.
“The emotions I had towards golf were huge. Of course, it’s still important to me now, but I also have my family, and my focus has shifted somewhat towards them. I’d say I feel less stress about golf now.”
As always, Kim predicts the closing stretch of three holes on the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course will play a major role in unveiling this week’s champion.
“The 16th to 18th holes are tricky because of the hazards," said Kim. "When the wind picks up, they’re harder than the other holes. The 17th hole requires careful calculation of the wind and distance, and looking back, I feel like I have played it as well as I should have.
“When I won here, at the time I didn’t know much about those holes. I think the pressure would be on a whole different level. Back then, I was a second-year player and I can’t believe how boldly I played and I don’t think I felt nervous at all.”