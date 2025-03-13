Korea's Si Woo Kim yearns for second title at THE PLAYERS Championship

“It’s been a while since I’ve won, and I do have a thirst for another win,” said Kim ahead of his ninth start at the TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course. “But if I focus too much on that, it can make me anxious and affect my play. I want to take it shot by shot, and if the opportunity to win comes, I’ll be ready to grab it. Also, since the trophy design has changed, it would be nice to collect the new one.”