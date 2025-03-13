Five interesting things spotted in Wyndham Clark's golf bag at THE PLAYERS Championship

“I was in the CBs for awhile, and I went to the T100s to kind of take down a little bit of the spin and gain a little bit of distance,” Clark said. “Then as we get into the 4- and 3-iron, the T200 in both of these. These really help me launch the ball super high in the air, which is great for long irons to be able to hit it really high. Titleist has done an amazing job with both of these, they’re sometimes almost too hot, which I love, because it’s easy to knock it down. It’s almost hard to hit it high.”