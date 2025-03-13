Five interesting things spotted in Wyndham Clark's golf bag at THE PLAYERS Championship
5 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
Wyndham Clark has three career PGA TOUR victories including the 2023 U.S. Open, but he’s still searching for his first win at THE PLAYERS Championship. He knocked on the door in 2024, finishing T2 after birdieing Nos. 16 and 17 down the stretch on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to catch Scottie Scheffler on his winning voyage. Clark will be back on the hunt for his first win at TPC Sawgrass in 2025, though.
On Wednesday ahead of the event, we caught up with Clark to talk about his equipment and see how he’s setting up his bag of clubs in 2025.
What you should know about Clark is that he’s a prolific gear tester. From week-to-week, he tests different clubs and shafts to find the right fit. On any given Wednesday ahead of PGA TOUR events, he could have anywhere from 14 to 20+ clubs in the bag.
On this particular Wednesday, however, Clark had just 15 clubs in the bag. He explained that he’s keeping a 7-wood and a 3-iron around, and he'll pick one to put in play depending on course conditions and his intended gameplan each day. But more on that later.
Below, check out five interesting things from the insight Clark provided about his equipment ahead of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025.
1. Taking after Tiger Woods
Normally, Golf Pride grips are applied onto golf clubs with the brand logo facing upwards, toward the player at address. Clark chooses to turn the logo 180 degrees so that it sits directly underneath the shaft, thus blocking the logo from his vision at address.
A look at Wyndham Clark's Golf pride grips. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
As he discussed, he took notes from 2001 and 2013 PLAYERS champion Tiger Woods.
“I just turn (the grips) down, mainly because I don’t want this to be some sort of weird alignment thing for my grip and cause a face issue,” Clark said. “If it’s turned this way, it’s perfectly round, so there’s nothing making me grip it a certain way. And then also I just like how it looks. I feel like Tiger used to do it. A lot of people my age kind of emulated and copied Tiger, so that’s what I’m doing.”
2. New TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood, Titleist T200 3-iron
A look at Wyndham Clark's Taylormade Qi35 7-wood. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
Clubs like 7-woods and game-improvement long irons are commonplace on the PGA TOUR in 2025, and Clark is no different in this regard. He carries both from week-to-week, and makes a gametime decision based on strategy.
“This (7-wood) is new in my bag,” Clark explained. “It’s a TaylorMade Qi35 7-wood. What I do is interchange between 3-iron and 7-wood, depending on tournament, what we need, if we’re hitting into par 5s. Or if it’s a tee shot golf course I’ll use the 3-iron.”
3. New T100 irons ... and why he plays a mixed iron set
A look at Wyndham Clark's mixed iron set of T100 irons. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
For years, Clark relied on Titleist’s 620 CB (cavity back) irons, which are blade-like irons with just a touch of forgiveness added through perimeter weighting. About a year ago, however, Clark switched out his longtime 620 CB irons for the T100 models that use tungsten weighting to increase forgiveness.
“I was in the CBs for awhile, and I went to the T100s to kind of take down a little bit of the spin and gain a little bit of distance,” Clark said. “Then as we get into the 4- and 3-iron, the T200 in both of these. These really help me launch the ball super high in the air, which is great for long irons to be able to hit it really high. Titleist has done an amazing job with both of these, they’re sometimes almost too hot, which I love, because it’s easy to knock it down. It’s almost hard to hit it high.”
4. Custom wedges ... with unique number stampings
Instead of using a loft number on the sole of his wedges, Clark uses letters that correlate with each club. For instance, he has “S” for sand wedge, “L” for lob wedge, and so on. He also uses bounces and grinds that allow Clark to keep from digging too much into the turf and to attain the turf interaction he needs.
A look at Wyndham Clark's custom SM10 wedges. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“So I use SM10s,” Clark said. “I have – it’s kind of a cool thing they did – I have L, S, G and P for lob, sand, gap and pitching wedge. I have the A grind, the Aaron Dill special, which I love, it’s kind of a low bounce. On my pitching wedge and gap wedge – Titleist released the way they grind this wedge for me – it sits really flush to the ground and has a lot of back bounce, so it goes in and out of the turf way easier. This has been really nice for me because it’s higher bounce, but it looks like it’s not. It kind of helps me not have the big divots that I sometimes make. Yeah, that’s really nice and helps me flight it.”
As Clark mentioned, Titleist recently released the 44F grind wedge that Clark uses to the public. Check out more information about the new wedge offering from Titleist here.
5. New “T” alignment line on his famous Odyssey Jailbird putter
As you may remember, Clark was partly responsible for the explosion of Odyssey Jailbird putter use on the PGA TOUR by winning with it at the 2023 U.S. Open.
Recently, Clark has been on a testing tear, trying out numerous different sightlines, Jailbird variations and even some different head models each week. But after last week at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, however, it sounds like Clark has found something he likes.
A look at Wyndham Clark's “T” alignment line on his Odyssey Jailbird putter. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
On Wednesday at THE PLAYERS, Clark provided an update on his new Jailbird, and spoke on his putter saga in general.
“Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley and myself kind of made this putter famous,” Clark said of the Jailbird. “I’ve been kind of going back and forth between different Jailbirds, or even some other putters, I’ve been cheating on my baby a little bit, but I’ve found a sightline that I love. So this has a similar sightline to what I think the L.A.B. putters have, where it has face aim and also your normal alignment aid. This has really helped me kind of square it up and really just feel like I can match the face and the line to where I’m trying to go. It’s been a real game changer.”