Grant Horvat explains his winning club setup at Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass
3 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
YouTube superstar Grant Horvat won the first event of the 2025 Creator Classic Series on Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass, competing against nine of his golfing YouTube peers.
Prior to winning the event, we caught up with Horvat to check out his equipment setup.
“Got kind of a mixed bag here,” Horvat said on Wednesday.
Yes, he does. Horvat is a TaylorMade staffer, and he uses the company’s new Qi35 driver, 3-wood and hybrid, plus he plays TaylorMade MG4 wedges. But TaylorMade isn’t his only brand connection in the bag. Horvat also recently became a part owner of Takomo Golf, and he currently plays the company’s 201 irons. You may recognize the Takomo brand, because PGA TOUR player – and fellow Creator Classic contestant – Wesley Bryan uses the company’s irons, too.
Even still, there’s one more brand representative in Horvat’s bag. He recently switched into a L.A.B. Golf OZ.1 Broomstick putter, drawing on inspiration from PGA TOUR legend Adam Scott.
On Wednesday, Horvat spoke in-depth on the clubs in his bag:
A closer look at Grant Horvat's new L.A.B. Golf OZ.1 Broomstick putter. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“New putter (in the bag),” Horvat said. “So we’re going with the broomstick. It’s a long one. It’s been fun to use. … I played with Adam Scott; he was using it. I tried his, and I really liked it. I liked the way he made it look, so, gave it a try and started making some putts. But as you guys know, the honeymoon phase, you never know how long it’s going to last.”
A closer look at Grant Horvat's Qi35 driver, 3-wood and hybrid. (Courtesy WRX)
“We got a Qi35 driver, 3-wood and hybrid. I have the Core model (in the driver)," Horvat continued. "I actually love this driver right here, all the carbon fiber. When I look down at it, it’s my favorite club right now. I feel very confident over it.
“For the irons, we got a full set of Takomo irons. But I went with a more forgiving model. Actually I started out with the CB editions, and then I just recently went to the 201s. They’re a little bit thicker. I actually have an entire bag with them. I just thought to myself one day; I always like to try and play the bladier ones, and then eventually I end up going back to the more forgiving model. …
“It’s cool (to own part of Takomo). I never thought I’d be owning a golf club company one day. It’s been so cool to see the success of Takomo, and just watching them grow with sales and everything. The direct-to-consumer model, taking the whole traditional model of going to the store for clubs. You kind of just go on the internet, you pick out what model you want, they’re half the price of normal irons that you would be looking at, and arrive to your doorstep really quick.
"First off, the irons feel amazing, they feel like some of the best irons I’ve hit. Also it’s really, cool. I feel like the YouTube golf demographic of people watching, they’re getting into golf, and they need new sets of irons, and so Takomo is just a great option, especially if you’re just getting into the game and need a set quick, and you don’t want to break the bank, too. So it’s been awesome.”
A closer look at Grant Horvat's TaylorMade MG4 wedges (50-, 56- and 60-degree). (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“And then for the wedges, we have the raw finish (in the) MG4s," Horvat said. "They rust, so, I guess that’s what the cool kids do.”
With TOUR-esque speed off the tee, Horvat has a TOUR-esque equipment setup to match. Check out Horvat’s full winning gear specifications below.
Driver: TaylorMade Qi35 Core (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7X Velo+
3-wood: TaylorMade Qi35 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8X Velo+
Hybrid: TaylorMade Qi35 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus HB 9X
Irons: Takomo 201 (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS $-Taper 130
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (50, 56, 60)
Putter: L.A.B. Golf OZ.1 Broomstick