Grant Horvat explains his winning club setup at Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass

“It’s cool (to own part of Takomo). I never thought I’d be owning a golf club company one day. It’s been so cool to see the success of Takomo, and just watching them grow with sales and everything. The direct-to-consumer model, taking the whole traditional model of going to the store for clubs. You kind of just go on the internet, you pick out what model you want, they’re half the price of normal irons that you would be looking at, and arrive to your doorstep really quick.