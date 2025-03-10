Roblox's Ultimate Golf Simulator launches in collaboration with PING, First Tee
A preview of the Ultimate Golf Simulator, which launches March 19 on Roblox. (Courtesy Roblox)
Written by Michael LoRé
As the PGA TOUR’s biggest names compete in THE PLAYERS Championship this week at TPC Sawgrass, golf’s next generation will tee it up in the metaverse via the TOUR’s newest experience on Roblox: Ultimate Golf Simulator.
Developed in partnership with PING and First Tee, the Ultimate Golf Simulator will launch March 19 on Roblox, the popular online gaming and experiences platform.
With golf fans – especially younger demographics – consuming the game in a variety of ways, the Ultimate Golf Simulator brings the fun of the sport to the Roblox platform for users of all ages.
“With the popularity of golf and its growing appeal among young players, it’s important for PING to connect with this audience and present the game’s tremendous appeal to future generations,” said John K. Solheim, PING CEO and president. “The PGA TOUR Ultimate Golf Simulator showcases the game in an exciting and engaging way that will have wide appeal among all age groups.
“The game is a lot of fun to play and we believe it will have a positive impact on creating new golfers and future fans of the game.”
Guided by PGA TOUR champions Viktor Hovland and Austin Eckroat, Roblox users will test their golf skills by trying to make as many holes-in-one as possible to earn in-game wearables celebrating their favorite PGA TOUR tournaments and custom items from creators like Bob Does Sports, including the best-selling “Have A Day” PLAYERS hat from their Breezy Golf clothing brand.
The Ultimate Golf Simulator has been available on Roblox as a paid beta for 50 Robux since Feb. 17. The game will be free to play on March 10 before returning to a paid beta (25 Robux) on March 11, ahead of its March 19 launch.
It marks the PGA TOUR’s second release on Roblox after launching PGA TOUR Scramble in conjunction with the 2023 FedExCup Playoffs. Both signify the TOUR’s ongoing efforts to make golf more enjoyable and accessible for fans of all ages – especially Gen Z and Gen Alpha, who are more likely to engage with the sport and the PGA TOUR in non-traditional ways like gaming.
While TV remains a major driver of engagement across all sports, younger consumers are increasingly engaging via other platforms, according to the TOUR’s Fan Forward initiative and other research.
Boasting 85.3 million daily active users, Roblox has a growing scale for sports consumption as users spent more than 500 million hours in a sports experience in 2024, a year-over-year increase of 26%. More than 80% of Roblox users who visit its sports experiences are under the age of 35, while that demographic represents just 29% of TV sports viewership.
“For 27 years, First Tee has been reaching kids where they spend time, at schools and at youth programs, introducing them to golf and our character-building program,” First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin said. “Partnering with the PGA TOUR and PING on a Roblox game is an important next step in ensuring we continue to connect with today’s youth and build interest in a game that can teach us many life lessons.”
To turn the Ultimate Golf Simulator from an idea into a (virtual) reality, the PGA TOUR enlisted the assistance of The Gang, an international game development studio that has worked with major sports properties and brands on Roblox experiences including the NHL, FIFA, Wimbledon, U.S. Open (tennis), Amazon, Vans and Dreamworks.
“Working with PGA TOUR and PING to launch Ultimate Golf Simulator on Roblox has been a privilege,” The Gang CEO Max Proctor said. “We believe immersive gaming experiences create lasting sports fandom and hope this game will positively impact both brands while growing the game of golf more broadly.”