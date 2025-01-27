ESPN BET, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ team up to launch new betting stream
ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ to stream from six marquee PGA TOUR events beginning with the WM Phoenix Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR, PENN Entertainment (“PENN”) and ESPN are launching a live betting stream on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+. The ESPN BET branded stream will provide key data, insights and live betting analysis during coverage of six marquee FedExCup events across the 2025 PGA TOUR season.
ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE, set to premiere at the WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+ starting Thursday, Feb. 6, is made possible by a new multi-year agreement between the PGA TOUR and PENN Entertainment, the operator of ESPN BET. The deal designates ESPN BET as an Official Betting Operator of the PGA TOUR.
“Pairing the PGA TOUR’s in-depth ShotLink powered by CDW data with the power of the ESPN and ESPN BET brands is certain to make for a compelling sports-watching experience for fans and bettors of our sport,” said Scott Warfield, PGA TOUR vice president, gaming. “A competition feed with a focus on odds and wagers has been a goal of the PGA TOUR since our agreement with ESPN+ first began in 2022, and we are proud to make that vision a reality today with the support of our new partner, PENN Entertainment.”
"We’re pleased to partner with the PGA TOUR and grow the ESPN BET brand through innovative betting-themed broadcasts powered by our sportsbook,” said Jason Birney, vice president, operations, PENN Interactive. “ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE deepens our already robust media and betting integrations with ESPN and creates unique opportunities to engage golf fans in an entertaining way with compelling up-to-the-minute data and insights.”
The new feed will stream on ESPN+ during the six events, providing live golf coverage in the two hours leading up to the linear broadcast window, with an early look at key storylines from a betting perspective. Throughout the coverage, host Jonathan Coachman, on-course reporter Michael Collins and analysts including Matt Every and Graham DeLaet will present content and discussion on hole-by-hole live betting and tournament markets.
Following its premiere at the WM Phoenix Open (Feb. 6-9) and coverage of the famed 16th hole, ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE will return for the TOUR’s flagship event, THE PLAYERS Championship (March 13-16). From there, fans will see ESPN BET telecasts from three Signature Events: Truist Championship (May 8-11), the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (May 29-June 1) and Travelers Championship (June 19-22). The final ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE program will broadcast from TPC Southwind at Memphis, Tennessee, the site of the FedEx St. Jude Championship (Aug. 7-10), the opening event of the FedExCup Playoffs.
“ESPN BET on PGA TOUR LIVE is an example of the kind of engaging, innovative programming that only the PGA TOUR, ESPN BET and ESPN can deliver,” said Tim Bunnell, senior vice president, ESPN Programming and International. “Bringing these unique partnerships together is an important strategy in ESPN’s commitment to covering and expanding the audience for world-class golf across PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, TGL, the Masters, PGA Championship, LPGA and more.”
As part of the PGA TOUR’s Official Betting Operator program, ESPN BET and PENN will have rights to use PGA TOUR marks as well as connect with fans through content and advertising within TOUR media and partner platforms.
ESPN BET is an online sportsbook operated by PENN Entertainment that combines ESPN’s industry-leading brand and multiplatform reach with PENN Entertainment’s proprietary in-house technology and deep sportsbook operational expertise. ESPN BET is currently available in 20 U.S. markets.
PENN is committed to providing a safe environment for all customers to enjoy gaming responsibly. ESPN BET offers comprehensive Responsible Gaming tools and resources, including limits on time, deposits and wagering amounts. To learn more, visit espnbet.com/rg.
Must Be 21+. Gambling problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.