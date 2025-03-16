PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun in Monday playoff

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff

    Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun are headed to a playoff to decide the winner of THE 51st PLAYERS Championship. Both finished tied at 12-under 276 at the top of the leaderboard after 72 holes.

    After a four-hour suspension of play Sunday due to inclement weather, darkness suspended play on Sunday night. The three-hole aggregate playoff will begin Monday at 9 a.m. ET.

    Leaderboard | Playoff format

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Monday: 9 a.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Monday: 9 a.m.

