THE PLAYERS Championship: How to watch Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun in Monday playoff
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun are headed to a playoff to decide the winner of THE 51st PLAYERS Championship. Both finished tied at 12-under 276 at the top of the leaderboard after 72 holes.
After a four-hour suspension of play Sunday due to inclement weather, darkness suspended play on Sunday night. The three-hole aggregate playoff will begin Monday at 9 a.m. ET.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Monday: 9 a.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)
